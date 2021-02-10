Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  LifeVantage Corporation    LFVN

LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION

(LFVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LifeVantage : Investor Presentation February 2021

02/10/2021 | 12:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTORPRESENTATION

FEBRUARY 2021

1

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting optimism, satisfaction or disappointment with current prospects, as well as words such as "believe," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "look forward to," "anticipates" and variations thereof, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting us and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors" and in other documents filed by us from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us as of today, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as required by law.

Health Claims Disclaimer

Statements made in this presentation and appendices have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. LifeVantage products are not intended to treat, cure, prevent or mitigate any disease. The statements in this presentation are for investors' educational purposes only.

THE COMPANY: LifeVantage(NASDAQ: LFVN)

We believe the secret to unlocking your potential is found in your DNA. LifeVantage is dedicated to helping you master it.

We are a pioneer in Nutrigenomics - a new science dedicated to cracking the human aging code.

We agree with leading researchers that extending human life is inevitable, and we have already made strides to achieve it. However, we believe that in order to truly enjoy extreme longevity, we need to biohack both our physical and financial health. That is why we have combined our pioneering nutrigenomics efforts with a subscription-based entrepreneurial vehicle.

Our products are sold exclusively through that entrepreneurial vehicle - our network of independent distributors.

3

THE COMPANY:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ: LFVN)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LifeVantage Corporation published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 05:24:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION
02/09LIFEVANTAGE : Investor Presentation February 2021
PU
02/02LIFEVANTAGE : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/02LIFEVANTAGE : Earnings Flash (LFVN) LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION Posts Q2 Revenue $59..
MT
02/02LIFEVANTAGE : Earnings Flash (LFVN) LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION Reports Q2 EPS $0.25
MT
02/02LIFEVANTAGE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/02LifeVantage Announces Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
GL
02/02LifeVantage Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021
GL
01/19LifeVantage to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results on February 2..
GL
2020INSIDER TRENDS : LifeVantage Insider Exercises Options Extending 90-Day Buying T..
MT
2020LIFEVANTAGE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matt..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 233 M - -
Net income 2020 11,5 M - -
Net cash 2020 21,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 143 M 143 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
LifeVantage Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven R. Fife President, CEO, CFO & Director
Garry M. Mauro Chairman
Brian Dixon Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Charles J. Wach Chief Operating Officer
Eric E. Marchant Vice President-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION9.55%145
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.65%434 159
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.23%294 623
NOVARTIS AG-2.31%205 113
PFIZER INC.-5.41%193 543
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.26%189 854
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ