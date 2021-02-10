LifeVantage : Investor Presentation February 2021

INVESTORPRESENTATION

FEBRUARY 2021

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting optimism, satisfaction or disappointment with current prospects, as well as words such as "believe," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "look forward to," "anticipates" and variations thereof, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting us and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors" and in other documents filed by us from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us as of today, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as required by law.

Health Claims Disclaimer

Statements made in this presentation and appendices have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. LifeVantage products are not intended to treat, cure, prevent or mitigate any disease. The statements in this presentation are for investors' educational purposes only.

THE COMPANY: LifeVantage(NASDAQ: LFVN)

We believe the secret to unlocking your potential is found in your DNA. LifeVantage is dedicated to helping you master it.

We are a pioneer in Nutrigenomics - a new science dedicated to cracking the human aging code.

We agree with leading researchers that extending human life is inevitable, and we have already made strides to achieve it. However, we believe that in order to truly enjoy extreme longevity, we need to biohack both our physical and financial health. That is why we have combined our pioneering nutrigenomics efforts with a subscription-based entrepreneurial vehicle.

Our products are sold exclusively through that entrepreneurial vehicle - our network of independent distributors.

THE COMPANY:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ: LFVN)