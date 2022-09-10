LifeVantage : Investor Presentation September 2022
09/10/2022 | 12:40am EDT
Investor Presentation
September 2022
Forward Looking Statements
Safe Harbor Statement
This presentation contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting optimism, satisfaction or disappointment with current prospects, as well as words such as "believe," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "look forward to," "anticipates" and variations thereof, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting us and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors" and in other documents filed by us from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. All forward- looking statements are based on information currently available to us as of today, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as required by law.
Health Claims Disclaimer
Statements made in this presentation and appendices have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. LifeVantage products are not intended to treat, cure, prevent or mitigate any disease. The statements in this presentation are for investors' educational purposes only.
The Company
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)
LifeVantage is focused on nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. We are dedicated to helping people achieve their health, wellness and financial goals. We provide quality, scientifically-validated products, backed by over 30 independent research studies, to customers and independent distributors as well as a financially rewarding commission-based direct sales opportunity to our independent distributors. Our sales network is global in scope encompassing
North America, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Thailand, Taiwan, Philippines and many European countries.
M I S S I O N
To leverage the power of relationships to unlock the health and wealth of every life we touch.
V I S I O N
We inspire people to create a legacy by
helping others do the same.
LifeVantage Fact Sheet
NASDAQ Ticker
LFVN
Share price1
$3.98
Shares outstanding1
12.6 million
Float1
11.2 million
Market Capitalization1
$50.0 million
Enterprise Value1
$29.8 million
Average Daily Volume1
36,316
Fiscal 2022 Revenue
$206.4 million
Cash at June 30, 2022
$20.2 million
Fiscal 2022 Adjusted EBITDA2
$12.8 million
Debt at June 30, 2022
Debt free
Fiscal 2022 Adjusted EPS2
$0.41
(1)
As of August 31, 2022.
(2)
A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the appendix to this presentation. Fiscal year ends June 30.
