Believes LifeVantage Will be Much Stronger Over the Long-Term if Stockholders Replace Long-Tenured and Seemingly Ineffective Directors Responsible for Years of Value Destruction, Irresponsible Capital Allocation Decisions and Poor Corporate Governance Highlights the Radoff-Sudbury Group Nominees' Sizable Stockholdings and Valuable Experience in Corporate Governance, Finance, Direct Selling and the Wellness Industry

Bradley L. Radoff and Sudbury Capital Fund, LP (together with their affiliates, the “Radoff-Sudbury Group” or “we”), who collectively own approximately 12.8% of the outstanding stock of LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) (“LifeVantage” or the “Company”), today issued a presentation detailing why the Radoff-Sudbury Group believes that LifeVantage is in urgent need of new perspectives in the boardroom following years of poor performance and governance under long-tenured directors Chairman Garry Mauro, Michael Beindorff and Darwin Lewis. The full presentation can be downloaded at the link here.

As a reminder, the Radoff-Sudbury Group has nominated three highly qualified and independent director candidates – Dayton Judd, Michael Lohner and Bradley L. Radoff – for election to LifeVantage’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for November 6, 2023. Our director candidates collectively own significantly more stock than the entire LifeVantage Board combined and possess extensive direct selling, wellness industry, audit, financial and public company board experience that we believe would be additive to the boardroom.

