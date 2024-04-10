MORTON GROVE, Ill., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, announced today that its Farmer Cheese was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Best Snack Awards. The full list of winners is available online at goodhousekeeping.com/snackawards2024. Select winners can be found in the July/August 2024 issue of Good Housekeeping.

Lifeway Farmer Cheese is a premium cultured soft cheese made with Lifeway Foods' small batch, artisanal recipe. It has a flavor and texture similar to blended cottage cheese, spreads like cream cheese, and has the added benefits of protein and probiotics. It's made with 12 live and active probiotics, 13g of protein per serving, and is high in calcium. Plus, it's up to 99% lactose-free, gluten-free, and contains no added salt, making it lower in sodium than many cottage cheese varieties.

With its mild, smooth flavor, Lifeway Farmer Cheese is a versatile ingredient that adds richness to all of your favorite dishes. Whether you want to add a creamy texture to your pasta, a probiotic boost to your breakfast, or a bold accent to your savory meals, Lifeway Farmer Cheese is sure to enhance your dish with more than just the flavors. It's a perfect ingredient hack for recipes calling for blended cottage cheese and serves as a delicious high protein cream cheese substitute for your morning bagel.

Lifeway Foods Farmer Cheese is available at grocers nationwide. Learn more about Lifeway Farmer Cheese, and its versatility, and find your new favorite recipe. Locate it in a store near you by visiting: https://lifewaykefir.com/where-to-buy/.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

