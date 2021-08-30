Lifeway Foods : Form 4 Ludmila Smolyansky August 30, 2021

Held by The Smolyansky Family Foundation, of which Ludmila Smolyansky is the trustee.

Held by the Ludmila Smolyansky Trust 2/1/05, of which Ludmila Smolyansky is the trustee.

Form filed by More than One Reporting

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

Remarks:

/s/ Ludmila Smolyansky 08/30/2021 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.