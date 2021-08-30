Lifeway Foods : Form 4 Ludmila Smolyansky August 30, 2021
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE
OMB APPROVAL
COMMISSION
OMB Number:
3235-0287
Washington, D.C. 20549
Estimated average
burden hours
0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
See Instruction 1(b).
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL
OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
Smolyansky Ludmila
Lifeway Foods, Inc. [ LWAY ]
(Check all applicable)
X Director
X 10% Owner
(Last)
(First) (Middle)
C/O LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. 6431 OAKTON STREET
(Street)
MORTON
IL
60053
GROVE
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
3.
Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
Officer (give title
Other (specify
below)
below)
08/27/2021
4.
If Amendment, Date of Original Filed
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check
(Month/Day/Year)
Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting
Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction
2A. Deemed
3.
4. Securities Acquired (A)
5. Amount of
6.
7. Nature
Date
Execution Date, if
Transaction
or Disposed Of (D) (Instr.
Securities
Ownership
of Indirect
(Month/Day/Year)
any
Code (Instr.
3, 4 and 5)
Beneficially
Form: Direct
Beneficial
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Owned
(D) or
Ownership
(A)
Following
Indirect (I)
(Instr. 4)
Reported
(Instr. 4)
Code V
Amount
or
Price
Transaction(s)
(D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Common Stock, no par value
08/27/2021
S
1,070
D
$5.41
3,374,728
I
See
Footnote
(1)
Common Stock, no par value
08/27/2021
S
4,486
D
$5.35
3,370,242
I
See
Footnote
(1)
Common Stock, no par value
08/27/2021
S
7,282
D
$5.42
3,362,960
I
See
Footnote
(1)
Common Stock, no par value
27,343
I
See
Footnote
(2)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
2.
3. Transaction
3A. Deemed
4.
5.
6. Date Exercisable
7. Title and
8. Price
9. Number
10.
11. Nature
Derivative
Conversion
Date
Execution Date, if
Transaction
Number
and Expiration Date
Amount of
of
of
Ownership
of Indirect
Security
or Exercise
(Month/Day/Year)
any
Code (Instr.
of
(Month/Day/Year)
Securities
Derivative
Derivative
Form:
Beneficial
(Instr. 3)
Price of
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Derivative
Underlying
Security
Securities
Direct (D)
Ownership
Derivative
Securities
Derivative
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
Security
Acquired
Security
Owned
(I) (Instr.
(A) or
(Instr. 3 and
Following
4)
Disposed
4)
Reported
of (D)
Transaction
(Instr. 3,
(s) (Instr. 4)
4
and 5)
Amount
or
Date
Expiration
Number
of
Code V
(A) (D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
Shares
Explanation of Responses:
Held by the Ludmila Smolyansky Trust 2/1/05, of which Ludmila Smolyansky is the trustee.
Held by The Smolyansky Family Foundation, of which Ludmila Smolyansky is the trustee.
Remarks:
/s/ Ludmila Smolyansky
08/30/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,
see Instruction 4(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Disclaimer
Lifeway Foods Inc. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 20:41:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIFEWAY FOODS, INC.
Sales 2020
102 M
-
-
Net income 2020
3,23 M
-
-
Net cash 2020
4,81 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
26,1x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
83,8 M
83,8 M
-
EV / Sales 2019
0,33x
EV / Sales 2020
0,78x
Nbr of Employees
316
Free-Float
16,6%
Chart LIFEWAY FOODS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends LIFEWAY FOODS, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.