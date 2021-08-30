Log in
Lifeway Foods : Form 4 Ludmila Smolyansky August 30, 2021

08/30/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE

OMB APPROVAL

COMMISSION

OMB Number:

3235-0287

Washington, D.C. 20549

Estimated average

burden hours

0.5

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL

OWNERSHIP

per response

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Smolyansky Ludmila

Lifeway Foods, Inc. [ LWAY ]

(Check all applicable)

X Director

X 10% Owner

(Last)(First)(Middle)

C/O LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. 6431 OAKTON STREET

(Street)

MORTON

IL

60053

GROVE

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

3.

Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

Officer (give title

Other (specify

below)

below)

08/27/2021

4.

If Amendment, Date of Original Filed

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check

(Month/Day/Year)

Applicable Line)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of

6.

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date, if

Transaction

or Disposed Of (D) (Instr.

Securities

Ownership

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

any

Code (Instr.

3, 4 and 5)

Beneficially

Form: Direct

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned

(D) or

Ownership

(A)

Following

Indirect (I)

(Instr. 4)

Reported

(Instr. 4)

Code V

Amount

or

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock, no par value

08/27/2021

S

1,070

D

$5.41

3,374,728

I

See

Footnote

(1)

Common Stock, no par value

08/27/2021

S

4,486

D

$5.35

3,370,242

I

See

Footnote

(1)

Common Stock, no par value

08/27/2021

S

7,282

D

$5.42

3,362,960

I

See

Footnote

(1)

Common Stock, no par value

27,343

I

See

Footnote

(2)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5.

6. Date Exercisable

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date, if

Transaction

Number

and Expiration Date

Amount of

of

of

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

any

Code (Instr.

of

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Derivative

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Derivative

Underlying

Security

Securities

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Securities

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

Acquired

Security

Owned

(I) (Instr.

(A) or

(Instr. 3 and

Following

4)

Disposed

4)

Reported

of (D)

Transaction

(Instr. 3,

(s) (Instr. 4)

4

and 5)

Amount

or

Date

Expiration

Number

of

Code V

(A) (D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Held by the Ludmila Smolyansky Trust 2/1/05, of which Ludmila Smolyansky is the trustee.
  2. Held by The Smolyansky Family Foundation, of which Ludmila Smolyansky is the trustee.

Remarks:

/s/ Ludmila Smolyansky

08/30/2021

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Lifeway Foods Inc. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 20:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 102 M - -
Net income 2020 3,23 M - -
Net cash 2020 4,81 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 83,8 M 83,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 316
Free-Float 16,6%
Chart LIFEWAY FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lifeway Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFEWAY FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Julie Smolyansky President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Eric A. Hanson Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ludmila Smolyansky Chairman
Edward P. Smolyansky Chief Operating Officer & Director
Pol Sikar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFEWAY FOODS, INC.0.55%84
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-25.33%31 483
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-1.28%23 498
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED-24.12%16 075
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.88%8 079
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JOINT STOCK COMPANY-19.67%7 963