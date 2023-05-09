Advanced search
    LWAY   US5319141090

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC.

(LWAY)
  Report
2023-05-09
6.000 USD    0.00%
Lifeway Foods, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 15, 2023

05/09/2023
MORTON GROVE, Ill., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on May 15, 2023 before market hours.

A pre-recorded conference call and webcast with Julie Smolyanksy, Lifeway's President and Chief Executive Officer, discussing these results with additional comments and details will be made available through the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://lifewaykefir.com/webinars-reports/ upon dissemination of the first quarter results on May 15, 2023 before market hours.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.
Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cheese, probiotic oat milk, and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Media:
Derek Miller 
Vice President of Communications, Lifeway Foods
Email: derekm@lifeway.net 

General inquiries:
Lifeway Foods, Inc.
Phone: 847-967-1010
Email: info@lifeway.net

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifeway-foods-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2023-results-on-may-15-2023-301819955.html

SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
