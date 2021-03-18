Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Lifeway Foods, Inc.    LWAY

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC.

(LWAY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lifeway Foods, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 25, 2021

03/18/2021 | 04:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MORTON GROVE, Ill., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) (“Lifeway” or “the Company”), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, March 25, 2021 before market hours.

A pre-recorded conference call and webcast with Lifeway CEO Julie Smolyansky discussing these results with additional comments and details will be available on March 25, 2021 at approximately 9:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be available over the Internet through the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at https://lifewaykefir.com/webinars-reports/. An audio replay will be available through April 8, 2021. North American listeners may dial 844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 412-317-6671. The passcode is 11144015.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Best Small Companies, is America’s leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cupped kefir and cheese, frozen kefir, specialty cheeses, probiotic supplements and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway’s tart and tangy fermented dairy and non-dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at www.lifewaykefir.com.

Contact:

Lifeway Foods, Inc.
Phone: 847-967-1010
Email: info@lifeway.net


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about LIFEWAY FOODS, INC.
04:56pLifeway Foods, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Res..
GL
02/18Lifeway Foods Introduces New 3.5oz Functional Shot Multipacks and Organic Who..
GL
2020LIFEWAY FOODS, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination o..
AQ
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Lifeway Foods Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
2020LIFEWAY FOODS  : Launches New Holiday Commercial and Giving Tuesday Initiatives
AQ
2020INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at Lifeway Foods
MT
2020LIFEWAY FOODS  : Applauds Recent Scientific Review Highlighting Kefir as a Poten..
AQ
2020Lifeway Foods Applauds Recent Scientific Review Highlighting Kefir as a Poten..
GL
2020LIFEWAY FOODS  : Announces Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 202..
PU
2020LIFEWAY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 93,7 M - -
Net income 2019 0,45 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,32 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 69,2x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 98,3 M 98,3 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,32x
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 307
Free-Float 23,5%
Chart LIFEWAY FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lifeway Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFEWAY FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Julie Smolyansky President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Eric A. Hanson Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ludmila Smolyansky Chairman
Edward P. Smolyansky Chief Operating Officer & Director
Renzo Bernardi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIFEWAY FOODS, INC.15.71%106
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-9.51%35 818
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED18.67%23 064
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-1.28%21 632
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED8.02%9 347
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JOINT STOCK COMPANY-5.79%9 199
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ