    LWAY   US5319141090

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC.

(LWAY)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/02 03:15:41 pm
5.285 USD   -1.95%
LIFEWAY FOODS  : Form 4 Edward Smolyansky May 28, 2021
LIFEWAY FOODS  : Form 4 Ludmila Smolyansky May 28, 2021
LIFEWAY FOODS  : Form 4 Edward Smolyansky May 26, 2021
Lifeway Foods : Form 4 Edward Smolyansky May 28, 2021

06/02/2021 | 03:09pm EDT
FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE

OMB APPROVAL

COMMISSION

OMB Number:

3235-0287

Washington, D.C. 20549

Estimated average

burden hours

0.5

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL

OWNERSHIP

per response

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Smolyansky Edward

Lifeway Foods, Inc. [ LWAY ]

(Check all applicable)

X Director

X 10% Owner

(Last)(First)(Middle)

C/O LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. 6431 OAKTON STREET

(Street)

MORTON

IL

60053

GROVE

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

3.

Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

below)

below)

05/28/2021

Chief Operating Officer

4.

If Amendment, Date of Original Filed

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check

(Month/Day/Year)

Applicable Line)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of

6.

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date, if

Transaction

or Disposed Of (D) (Instr.

Securities

Ownership

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

any

Code (Instr.

3, 4 and 5)

Beneficially

Form: Direct

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned

(D) or

Ownership

(A)

Following

Indirect (I)

(Instr. 4)

Reported

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

or

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock, no par value

05/28/2021

G

V

500,000

A

$0

2,015,112

D

Common Stock, no par value

500,000

I

See

Footnote

(1)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5.

6. Date Exercisable

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date, if

Transaction

Number

and Expiration Date

Amount of

of

of

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

any

Code (Instr.

of

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Derivative

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Derivative

Underlying

Security

Securities

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Securities

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

Acquired

Security

Owned

(I) (Instr.

(A) or

(Instr. 3 and

Following

4)

Disposed

4)

Reported

of (D)

Transaction

(Instr. 3,

(s) (Instr. 4)

4

and 5)

Amount

or

Date

Expiration

Number

of

Code

V

(A) (D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

1. Held by Smolyansky Holding LLC of which the reporting person is the beneficial owner of 50%. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of any pecuniary interest therein

Remarks:

/s/ Edward Smolyansky

06/01/2021

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Lifeway Foods Inc. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 19:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
