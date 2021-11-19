Log in
LifeWorks : Q3 2021 – investor presentation

11/19/2021 | 09:04am EST
Q3 2021

Investor

Presentation

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, such as statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance ,or expectations that are not historical facts. The use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," or other words of similar effect may indicate a forward-looking statement. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in the firm's publicly filed documents (available on SEDAR at sedar.com) and in Morneau Shepell (the Company's) MD&A under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties." Those risks and uncertainties include current economic conditions, income tax matters, the ability to maintain profitability and manage growth, reliance on information systems and technology, reputational risk, dependence on key clients, and reliance on key professionals. Many of these risks and uncertainties can affect the Company's actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement made by the Company or on the Company's behalf. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements as a prediction of actual results. All forward-looking statements in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. These statements are made as of the current date and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations, or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results, or its securities.

2

Business overview

The Company's Purpose, Vision and Values are the pillars by which the Company operates.

Our purpose

Improving lives.

Improving business.

By helping our clients improve the wellbeing of their people, we help them improve workforce engagement and productivity, thereby improving the performance of our clients' organizations.

LifeWorks is a world leader in providing digital and in- person solutions that support the total wellbeing of individuals - mental, financial, social and physical. We deliver a personalized continuum of care that helps our clients improve the lives of their people and by doing so, improve their business.

It's the idea that by improving a person's life, we improve how they perform at work.

Our vision

To optimize the health and productivity of people − the heart of every successful organization.

Our values

We value long-term relationships

We treat others the way we want to be treated

We are innovative and entrepreneurial

Client organizations

Number of lives

that use our services in

LifeWorks services

Canada, the United

cover

States and around the

36 million

globe

25 thousand

3

About LifeWorks

Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement consulting, and actuarial and investment services.

People with access to mobile integrated platform (millions)

Total number of lives with access to the platform

6.2 million

Total number of lives

Number of lives covered

covered by EAP - Direct

by enhanced modules

14.9 million

1.2 million

4

Attractive investment profile to drive shareholder value

Balanced approach to capital allocation

  • Balance profitability, risk and growth
  • Apply disciplined investment criteria
  • Maintain capital structure flexibility

Completing integrations to support higher-quality earnings

  • Acquisition integrations complete
  • One-timecapital projects complete

Investing to

accelerate

revenue and

cash flow

growth

Delivering market-leadingdigital-first solutions

  • Invest in digital product innovation
  • Accelerate and scale high-growth digital solutions (e.g., AbilitiCBT, LifeWorks)

Optimize our cost structure through efficiency initiatives

  • Reduce corporate office footprint
  • Shift work to lowest cost locations
  • Workday ERP implementation

Continue to invest in technology to drive efficiency in our core offerings

  • Deploy AI to improve margins
  • Leverage automation to drive efficiency
  • Enhance our technology infrastructure

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LifeWorks Inc. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 14:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 021 M 807 M 807 M
Net income 2021 -13,3 M -10,5 M -10,5 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -141x
Yield 2021 2,92%
Capitalization 1 849 M 1 463 M 1 461 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,81x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 26,72 CAD
Average target price 34,40 CAD
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Liptrap President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Grier Barrett Colter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gillian H. Denham Chairman
Kaytek Przybylski Executive VP & Chief Data & Technology Officer
Pierre Chamberland President-Administrative Solutions & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFEWORKS INC.-13.86%1 463
ACCENTURE PLC41.95%234 200
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.21.41%173 117
SNOWFLAKE INC.41.23%119 587
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.32%104 621
INFOSYS LIMITED41.69%101 745