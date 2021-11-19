LifeWorks : Q3 2021 – investor presentation

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, such as statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance ,or expectations that are not historical facts. The use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," or other words of similar effect may indicate a forward-looking statement. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in the firm's publicly filed documents (available on SEDAR at sedar.com) and in Morneau Shepell (the Company's) MD&A under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties." Those risks and uncertainties include current economic conditions, income tax matters, the ability to maintain profitability and manage growth, reliance on information systems and technology, reputational risk, dependence on key clients, and reliance on key professionals. Many of these risks and uncertainties can affect the Company's actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement made by the Company or on the Company's behalf. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements as a prediction of actual results. All forward-looking statements in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. These statements are made as of the current date and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations, or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results, or its securities.
Business overview
The Company's Purpose, Vision and Values are the pillars by which the Company operates.
Our purpose
Improving lives.
Improving business.
By helping our clients improve the wellbeing of their people, we help them improve workforce engagement and productivity, thereby improving the performance of our clients' organizations.
LifeWorks is a world leader in providing digital and in- person solutions that support the total wellbeing of individuals - mental, financial, social and physical. We deliver a personalized continuum of care that helps our clients improve the lives of their people and by doing so, improve their business.
It's the idea that by improving a person's life, we improve how they perform at work.
Our vision
To optimize the health and productivity of people − the heart of every successful organization.
Our values
We value long-term relationships
We treat others the way we want to be treated
We are innovative and entrepreneurial
Client organizations
Number of lives
that use our services in
LifeWorks services
Canada, the United
cover
States and around the
36 million
globe
25 thousand
About LifeWorks
Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement consulting, and actuarial and investment services.
People with access to mobile integrated platform (millions)
Total number of lives with access to the platform
6.2 million
Total number of lives
Number of lives covered
covered by EAP - Direct
by enhanced modules
14.9 million
1.2 million
Attractive investment profile to drive shareholder value
Balanced approach to capital allocation
Balance profitability, risk and growth
Apply disciplined investment criteria
Maintain capital structure flexibility
Completing integrations to support higher-quality earnings
Acquisition integrations complete
One-timecapital projects complete
Investing to
accelerate
revenue and
cash flow
growth
Delivering market-leadingdigital-first solutions
Invest in digital product innovation
Accelerate and scale high-growth digital solutions (e.g., AbilitiCBT, LifeWorks)
Optimize our cost structure through efficiency initiatives
Reduce corporate office footprint
Shift work to lowest cost locations
Workday ERP implementation
Continue to invest in technology to drive efficiency in our core offerings
Deploy AI to improve margins
Leverage automation to drive efficiency
Enhance our technology infrastructure
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
LifeWorks Inc. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 14:03:06 UTC.