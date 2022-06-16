LifeWorks Shares Rally on C$2.3 Billion Takeover by Telus

By Robb M. Stewart

LifeWorks Inc.'s shares soared Thursday after the workplace health- focused company agreed to be bought by Telus Corp. for roughly 2.3 billion Canadian dollars ($1.78 billion).

In midday trading, the shares were 68% higher at C$30.62, nearing the $33-a-share value of Telus's offer and narrowing the decline in LifeWorks' stock over the last year to under 5%. Telus shares were down 4.4% at C$28.08.

LifeWorks said its shareholders could opt for C$33 a share in cash, the equivalent value in Telus shares, or a 50-50 mix of cash and Telus shares to the same value. The price marks an 81% premium to the last closing level for LifeWorks but is shy of the all-time closing high of C$37.19 hit in August.

Telus, which is seeking to bolster the communications-technology company's health segment, said the acquisition will help it meet the shift needed for companies to meet the evolving health and wellness needs of employees, adding LifeWorks' employee and family assistance program and benefits administration capabilities with Telus Health's digital health technologies.

As part of the deal, Telus said it will take on about C$600 million in LifeWorks debt. Financing for the acquisition has been structured so as to maintain a strong balance sheet, and the addition of LifeWorks will add significantly to the scale of Telus Health, with combined annual revenue of about C$1.6 billion, Telus said.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-22 1242ET