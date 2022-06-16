Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. LifeWorks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LWRK   CA53227W1059

LIFEWORKS INC.

(LWRK)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:49 2022-06-16 pm EDT
30.75 CAD   +68.96%
12:43pLifeWorks Shares Rally on C$2.3 Billion Takeover by Telus
DJ
12:38pScotiabank's Take on Telus' Acquisition of LifeWorks
MT
08:53aTelus signs deal to buy LifeWorks in deal valued at $2.9 billion including debt
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LifeWorks Shares Rally on C$2.3 Billion Takeover by Telus

06/16/2022 | 12:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Robb M. Stewart


LifeWorks Inc.'s shares soared Thursday after the workplace health- focused company agreed to be bought by Telus Corp. for roughly 2.3 billion Canadian dollars ($1.78 billion).

In midday trading, the shares were 68% higher at C$30.62, nearing the $33-a-share value of Telus's offer and narrowing the decline in LifeWorks' stock over the last year to under 5%. Telus shares were down 4.4% at C$28.08.

LifeWorks said its shareholders could opt for C$33 a share in cash, the equivalent value in Telus shares, or a 50-50 mix of cash and Telus shares to the same value. The price marks an 81% premium to the last closing level for LifeWorks but is shy of the all-time closing high of C$37.19 hit in August.

Telus, which is seeking to bolster the communications-technology company's health segment, said the acquisition will help it meet the shift needed for companies to meet the evolving health and wellness needs of employees, adding LifeWorks' employee and family assistance program and benefits administration capabilities with Telus Health's digital health technologies.

As part of the deal, Telus said it will take on about C$600 million in LifeWorks debt. Financing for the acquisition has been structured so as to maintain a strong balance sheet, and the addition of LifeWorks will add significantly to the scale of Telus Health, with combined annual revenue of about C$1.6 billion, Telus said.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-22 1242ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LIFEWORKS INC. 68.96% 30.75 Delayed Quote.-28.71%
TELUS CORPORATION -4.16% 28.12 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
All news about LIFEWORKS INC.
12:43pLifeWorks Shares Rally on C$2.3 Billion Takeover by Telus
DJ
12:38pScotiabank's Take on Telus' Acquisition of LifeWorks
MT
08:53aTelus signs deal to buy LifeWorks in deal valued at $2.9 billion including debt
AQ
07:36aLifeWorks to Be Bought by Telus in C$2.9 Billion Deal
DJ
07:28aLifeWorks Inc. Says To be Acquired by TELUS In C$2.9 Billion Transaction
MT
07:17aCanada's Telus eyes healthcare push with C$2.9 billion LifeWorks deal
RE
07:06aTELUS Agrees to Buy Canada HR Services Provider LifeWorks for $2.24 Billion
MT
06:53aLIFEWORKS INC. BRIEF : Transaction has Received the Unanimous Approval of LifeWorks' Board..
MT
06:53aLIFEWORKS INC. BRIEF : Premium of 80% to Closing Price and 89% to 20-day volume-weighted-a..
MT
06:52aLIFEWORKS INC. BRIEF : LifeWorks Shareholders will have Option to Receive C$33.00 per shar..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIFEWORKS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 064 M 822 M 822 M
Net income 2022 53,0 M 40,9 M 40,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,3x
Yield 2022 4,29%
Capitalization 1 263 M 975 M 975 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart LIFEWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
LifeWorks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFEWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 18,20 CAD
Average target price 25,80 CAD
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Liptrap President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Grier Barrett Colter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert G. Courteau Non-Executive Chairman
Kaytek Przybylski Executive VP, Chief Data & Technology Officer
Pierre Chamberland President-Administrative Solutions & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFEWORKS INC.-28.71%975
ACCENTURE PLC-32.17%178 106
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-14.23%150 186
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-17.22%86 536
INFOSYS LIMITED-24.66%76 355
VMWARE, INC.4.31%50 940