04/14 11:05:27 am EDT
19.57 CAD    0.00%
Lifeworks Inc. Appoints Robert Courteau as Chair of the Board
LifeWorks Inc. Announces Cash Dividend for the Month of March 2022, Payable on April 18, 2022
LifeWorks : identified as an overall leader in benefits administration by NelsonHall

04/14/2022 | 11:07am EDT
CHICAGO, April 14, 2022 -LifeWorks, a leading provider of digital and in-person total wellbeing solutions, today announced it was recognized by NelsonHall through its Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) as an overall leader for next-generation benefits administration.

Key details of the recognition

  • LifeWorks was recognized as an overall leader for its ability to meet future client requirements and for delivering immediate benefits to its benefits administration clients
  • NelsonHall identified LifeWorks for its strengths in ongoing platform innovation, having an integrated approach and for its breadth of benefits offering that spans employee assistance, health and wellness, recognition, absence management, pension and benefits administration.
  • Recognition reinforces LifeWorks ability to continue to innovate to meet the long-term needs of its clients.

The NEAT analyzes the performance of benefits administration providers across a range of criteria, including the maturity of the vendor's offerings, the delivery capability, benefits achievement on behalf of clients, customer presence, the level of partnership established with clients, the mechanisms in place to drive innovation, the level of investment in the service and the financial stability of the vendor.

Comments from John T. Carson, head of U.S. commercial growth, administrative solutions, LifeWorks

"The recognition from NelsonHall is an incredible acknowledgement of our focus on serving our clients and their people. Our technology, people and processes help organizations simplify administration and increase productivity. We are proud of this recognition and will continue providing high-quality service to our clients."

Comments from Elizabeth Rennie, HR services research director with NelsonHall

"LifeWorks is a leader in the overall next-generation benefits administration market, supporting a wide breadth of employer benefits, from physical, mental and financial health to retirement services. It has demonstrated improved participant experiences through its modernized technology with strong integrations combined and a strong partnership approach."

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks is a world leader in providing digital and in-person solutions that support the total wellbeing of individuals. We deliver a personalized continuum of care that helps our clients improve the lives of their people and by doing so, improve their business.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in IT and business services. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall 's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

Heather MacDonald
LifeWorks
media@lifeworks.com
1-855-622-3327

Source: LifeWorks

Financials
Sales 2022 1 068 M 847 M 847 M
Net income 2022 50,3 M 39,9 M 39,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,6x
Yield 2022 3,99%
Capitalization 1 357 M 1 076 M 1 076 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 99,9%
