Q3 2021 - MD&A

Management's discussion and analysis

Three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Preface

This Management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") covers the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and should be read in conjunction with the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements ("interim financial statements") of LifeWorks1 (the "Company," "we," "us," and "our") and notes thereto for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and the MD&A and audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 ("annual financial statements").

Unless otherwise noted, all financial information presented has been rounded to the nearest thousand, and all financial information is presented in Canadian dollars, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), unless otherwise noted. Certain totals, subtotals and percentages may not reconcile due to rounding.

Unless otherwise noted, all comparative results for Q3 2021 (three and nine months ended September 30, 2021) are compared against Q3 2020 (three and nine months ended September 30, 2020).

To assist investors in assessing the Company's financial performance, this MD&A makes reference to certain key performance indicators ("KPIs") and non-IFRS metrics which Management believes are useful in assessing the performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned that these measures do not have any standard meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. KPIs and non-IFRS metrics are described and reconciled to IFRS metrics in the "Key performance indicators and non-IFRS financial metrics" section of this MD&A.

1 LifeWorks Inc. ("LifeWorks") was incorporated pursuant to the laws of the Province of Ontario on October 19, 2010 under the name Morneau Shepell Inc. and completed a name change to LifeWorks Inc. on May 17, 2021.