Q3 2021 – Financial statements
LifeWorks Inc.
(Formerly Morneau Shepell Inc.)
Three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position
As at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash (note 8)
$
9,929
$
8,736
Trade and other receivables
117,982
98,684
Unbilled fees
103,312
97,823
Finance lease receivables
1,310
1,396
Prepaid expenses and other
11,810
14,429
Cash and investments held in trust
14,837
11,351
Income taxes receivable
-
4,753
Deferred implementation costs
15,946
13,273
Total current assets
275,126
250,445
Non-current assets:
Deferred implementation costs
61,372
60,356
Finance lease receivables
596
1,391
Capital assets
151,257
157,503
Intangible assets (note 11)
379,246
452,538
Goodwill
594,081
585,879
Investments in joint ventures
8,389
6,394
Interest rate swaps (note 9)
283
-
Total non-current assets
1,195,224
1,264,061
Total assets
$
1,470,350
$
1,514,506
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position (continued)
As at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Bank indebtedness (note 8)
$
5,539
$
12,784
Dividends payable
4,498
4,470
Trade and other payables
98,770
93,646
Deferred revenue
22,576
18,258
Short-term debt (note 4)
99,930
-
Insurance premium liabilities
14,837
11,351
Interest rate and total return swaps (note 9)
2,719
2,786
Future consideration related to acquisitions (note 9)
2,088
505
Provisions
5,454
4,100
Income taxes payable
1,874
-
Lease liabilities
23,430
19,506
Total current liabilities
281,715
167,406
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred revenue
25,630
26,408
Long-term debt (note 4)
345,954
411,924
Interest rate swaps (note 9)
1,553
4,150
Future consideration related to acquisitions (note 9)
-
49
Provisions
6,538
8,964
Deferred tax liability
99,997
116,254
Lease liabilities
109,276
122,644
Total non-current liabilities
588,948
690,393
Equity:
Share capital
927,679
922,189
Contributed surplus
24,722
25,481
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(8,767)
(9,977)
Deficit
(343,947)
(280,986)
Total equity
599,687
656,707
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,470,350
$
1,514,506
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating revenue (notes 7, 10)
$
246,097
$
240,300
$
760,970
$
729,517
Operating expenses:
Salaries, benefits and contractors
176,274
167,162
532,288
496,113
Other operating expenses
31,808
29,538
101,094
104,375
Depreciation and amortization (note 11)
25,712
28,931
148,496
81,392
Sublease loss provision
-
10,300
-
10,300
Total operating expenses
233,794
235,931
781,878
692,180
Finance costs
5,150
6,665
16,778
20,962
Gain on business divestiture
-
-
-
(39,843)
Share of income of joint ventures
(1,292)
(367)
(2,261)
(469)
Profit (loss) before income taxes
8,445
(1,929)
(35,425)
56,687
Income taxes:
Current
2,690
3,939
7,415
11,604
Deferred
(2,225)
(3,799)
(20,189)
(12)
Total income tax expense (recovery)
465
140
(12,774)
11,592
Profit (loss) for the period
7,980
(2,069)
(22,651)
45,095
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit (loss):
Effective portion of change in total return swaps and
interest rate and total return cash flow hedges (note 9)
546
668
2,991
(5,066)
Foreign currency translation differences for
foreign operations
8,044
(5,554)
(1,041)
5,555
Income tax (recovery) expense on the above items
(116)
(178)
(782)
1,342
8,474
(5,064)
1,168
1,831
Items that will not be reclassified to profit (loss):
Actuarial gain (loss) on post-employment benefit plans
45
(21)
57
82
Income tax (recovery) expense on the above item
(12)
6
(15)
(22)
33
(15)
42
60
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax effect
8,507
(5,079)
1,210
1,891
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period
$
16,487
$
(7,148)
$
(21,441)
$
46,986
Earnings (loss) per share (note 6):
Basic
$
0.11
$
(0.03)
$
(0.32)
$
0.65
Diluted
$
0.11
$
(0.03)
$
(0.32)
$
0.64
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in equity
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
2021
Accumulated
Share
Contributed
other compre-
Total
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
capital
surplus
Deficit
hensive loss
equity
Balance, January 1, 2021
$
922,189
$
25,481
$ (280,986)
$
(9,977)
$
656,707
Long-term incentive plan - issuance
-
4,584
-
-
4,584
Long-term incentive plan - redemption,
net of taxes
5,490
(5,343)
-
-
147
Loss for the period
-
-
(22,651)
-
(22,651)
Dividends (note 5)
-
-
(40,310)
-
(40,310)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
1,210
1,210
Balance, September 30, 2021
$
927,679
$
24,722
$ (343,947)
$
(8,767)
$
599,687
Equity
Accumu-
2020
component of
lated other
Share
Contributed
convertible
comprehensive
Total
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
capital
surplus
Deficit
debentures
income
equity
Balance, January 1, 2020
$
872,981
$
27,667
$
(283,551)
$
495
$
796
$
618,388
Long-term incentive plan - issuance
-
5,537
-
-
-
5,537
Long-term incentive plan - redemption,
net of taxes
5,414
(5,166)
-
-
-
248
Shares issued upon conversion of
convertible debentures
39,672
-
-
(495)
-
39,177
Profit for the period
-
-
45,095
-
-
45,095
Dividends (note 5)
-
-
(39,971)
-
-
(39,971)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
1,891
1,891
Balance, September 30, 2020
$
918,067
$
28,038
$
(278,427)
$
-
$
2,687
$
670,365
