Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. LifeWorks Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LWRK   CA53227W1059

LIFEWORKS INC.

(LWRK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/11 05:00:00 pm
30.41 CAD   -1.81%
05:57pQ3 2021 – Quarterly report to shareholders
PU
05:57pQ3 2021 - md&a
PU
05:47pQ3 2021 – Financial statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q3 2021 – Financial statements

11/11/2021 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

LifeWorks Inc.

(Formerly Morneau Shepell Inc.)

Three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position

As at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets

Current assets:

Cash (note 8)

$

9,929

$

8,736

Trade and other receivables

117,982

98,684

Unbilled fees

103,312

97,823

Finance lease receivables

1,310

1,396

Prepaid expenses and other

11,810

14,429

Cash and investments held in trust

14,837

11,351

Income taxes receivable

-

4,753

Deferred implementation costs

15,946

13,273

Total current assets

275,126

250,445

Non-current assets:

Deferred implementation costs

61,372

60,356

Finance lease receivables

596

1,391

Capital assets

151,257

157,503

Intangible assets (note 11)

379,246

452,538

Goodwill

594,081

585,879

Investments in joint ventures

8,389

6,394

Interest rate swaps (note 9)

283

-

Total non-current assets

1,195,224

1,264,061

Total assets

$

1,470,350

$

1,514,506

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

LifeWorks Inc. | Q3, 2021

1

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position (continued)

As at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Liabilities and equity

Current liabilities:

Bank indebtedness (note 8)

$

5,539

$

12,784

Dividends payable

4,498

4,470

Trade and other payables

98,770

93,646

Deferred revenue

22,576

18,258

Short-term debt (note 4)

99,930

-

Insurance premium liabilities

14,837

11,351

Interest rate and total return swaps (note 9)

2,719

2,786

Future consideration related to acquisitions (note 9)

2,088

505

Provisions

5,454

4,100

Income taxes payable

1,874

-

Lease liabilities

23,430

19,506

Total current liabilities

281,715

167,406

Non-current liabilities:

Deferred revenue

25,630

26,408

Long-term debt (note 4)

345,954

411,924

Interest rate swaps (note 9)

1,553

4,150

Future consideration related to acquisitions (note 9)

-

49

Provisions

6,538

8,964

Deferred tax liability

99,997

116,254

Lease liabilities

109,276

122,644

Total non-current liabilities

588,948

690,393

Equity:

Share capital

927,679

922,189

Contributed surplus

24,722

25,481

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,767)

(9,977)

Deficit

(343,947)

(280,986)

Total equity

599,687

656,707

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,470,350

$

1,514,506

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2 LifeWorks Inc. | Q3, 2021

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating revenue (notes 7, 10)

$

246,097

$

240,300

$

760,970

$

729,517

Operating expenses:

Salaries, benefits and contractors

176,274

167,162

532,288

496,113

Other operating expenses

31,808

29,538

101,094

104,375

Depreciation and amortization (note 11)

25,712

28,931

148,496

81,392

Sublease loss provision

-

10,300

-

10,300

Total operating expenses

233,794

235,931

781,878

692,180

Finance costs

5,150

6,665

16,778

20,962

Gain on business divestiture

-

-

-

(39,843)

Share of income of joint ventures

(1,292)

(367)

(2,261)

(469)

Profit (loss) before income taxes

8,445

(1,929)

(35,425)

56,687

Income taxes:

Current

2,690

3,939

7,415

11,604

Deferred

(2,225)

(3,799)

(20,189)

(12)

Total income tax expense (recovery)

465

140

(12,774)

11,592

Profit (loss) for the period

7,980

(2,069)

(22,651)

45,095

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit (loss):

Effective portion of change in total return swaps and

interest rate and total return cash flow hedges (note 9)

546

668

2,991

(5,066)

Foreign currency translation differences for

foreign operations

8,044

(5,554)

(1,041)

5,555

Income tax (recovery) expense on the above items

(116)

(178)

(782)

1,342

8,474

(5,064)

1,168

1,831

Items that will not be reclassified to profit (loss):

Actuarial gain (loss) on post-employment benefit plans

45

(21)

57

82

Income tax (recovery) expense on the above item

(12)

6

(15)

(22)

33

(15)

42

60

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax effect

8,507

(5,079)

1,210

1,891

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

$

16,487

$

(7,148)

$

(21,441)

$

46,986

Earnings (loss) per share (note 6):

Basic

$

0.11

$

(0.03)

$

(0.32)

$

0.65

Diluted

$

0.11

$

(0.03)

$

(0.32)

$

0.64

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

LifeWorks Inc. | Q3, 2021

3

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in equity

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

2021

Accumulated

Share

Contributed

other compre-

Total

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

capital

surplus

Deficit

hensive loss

equity

Balance, January 1, 2021

$

922,189

$

25,481

$ (280,986)

$

(9,977)

$

656,707

Long-term incentive plan - issuance

-

4,584

-

-

4,584

Long-term incentive plan - redemption,

net of taxes

5,490

(5,343)

-

-

147

Loss for the period

-

-

(22,651)

-

(22,651)

Dividends (note 5)

-

-

(40,310)

-

(40,310)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

1,210

1,210

Balance, September 30, 2021

$

927,679

$

24,722

$ (343,947)

$

(8,767)

$

599,687

Equity

Accumu-

2020

component of

lated other

Share

Contributed

convertible

comprehensive

Total

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

capital

surplus

Deficit

debentures

income

equity

Balance, January 1, 2020

$

872,981

$

27,667

$

(283,551)

$

495

$

796

$

618,388

Long-term incentive plan - issuance

-

5,537

-

-

-

5,537

Long-term incentive plan - redemption,

net of taxes

5,414

(5,166)

-

-

-

248

Shares issued upon conversion of

convertible debentures

39,672

-

-

(495)

-

39,177

Profit for the period

-

-

45,095

-

-

45,095

Dividends (note 5)

-

-

(39,971)

-

-

(39,971)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

1,891

1,891

Balance, September 30, 2020

$

918,067

$

28,038

$

(278,427)

$

-

$

2,687

$

670,365

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4 LifeWorks Inc. | Q3, 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LifeWorks Inc. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 22:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIFEWORKS INC.
05:57pQ3 2021 – Quarterly report to shareholders
PU
05:57pQ3 2021 - md&a
PU
05:47pQ3 2021 – Financial statements
PU
10/28LIFEWORKS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/21WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Expands Mental Health First Aid Training for Over 27,000 Pharma..
MT
10/19LifeWorks Inc. Declares October 2021 Cash Dividend, Payable on November 15, 2021
CI
10/07LifeWorks Inc. Announces Availability of Wellbeing Platform on Teams App Marketplace
CI
10/05LifeWorks Launches Burnout Toolkit as Demand for Workplace Mental-Health Support Grows
CI
09/28LIFEWORKS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/20LIFEWORKS : declares September 2021 cash dividend
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 040 M 826 M 826 M
Net income 2021 -7,58 M -6,02 M -6,02 M
Net Debt 2021 549 M 436 M 436 M
P/E ratio 2021 -258x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 2 143 M 1 702 M 1 702 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,59x
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart LIFEWORKS INC.
Duration : Period :
LifeWorks Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFEWORKS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 30,97 CAD
Average target price 39,80 CAD
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Liptrap President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Grier Barrett Colter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gillian H. Denham Chairman
Kaytek Przybylski Executive VP & Chief Data & Technology Officer
Pierre Chamberland President-Administrative Solutions & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFEWORKS INC.3.16%1 723
ACCENTURE PLC39.63%230 385
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.21.71%173 480
SNOWFLAKE INC.28.32%108 649
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.00%107 813
INFOSYS LIMITED38.57%99 462