Q3 2021 – Financial statements

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating revenue (notes 7, 10) $ 246,097 $ 240,300 $ 760,970 $ 729,517 Operating expenses: Salaries, benefits and contractors 176,274 167,162 532,288 496,113 Other operating expenses 31,808 29,538 101,094 104,375 Depreciation and amortization (note 11) 25,712 28,931 148,496 81,392 Sublease loss provision - 10,300 - 10,300 Total operating expenses 233,794 235,931 781,878 692,180 Finance costs 5,150 6,665 16,778 20,962 Gain on business divestiture - - - (39,843) Share of income of joint ventures (1,292) (367) (2,261) (469) Profit (loss) before income taxes 8,445 (1,929) (35,425) 56,687 Income taxes: Current 2,690 3,939 7,415 11,604 Deferred (2,225) (3,799) (20,189) (12) Total income tax expense (recovery) 465 140 (12,774) 11,592 Profit (loss) for the period 7,980 (2,069) (22,651) 45,095 Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit (loss): Effective portion of change in total return swaps and interest rate and total return cash flow hedges (note 9) 546 668 2,991 (5,066) Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations 8,044 (5,554) (1,041) 5,555 Income tax (recovery) expense on the above items (116) (178) (782) 1,342 8,474 (5,064) 1,168 1,831 Items that will not be reclassified to profit (loss): Actuarial gain (loss) on post-employment benefit plans 45 (21) 57 82 Income tax (recovery) expense on the above item (12) 6 (15) (22) 33 (15) 42 60 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax effect 8,507 (5,079) 1,210 1,891 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 16,487 $ (7,148) $ (21,441) $ 46,986 Earnings (loss) per share (note 6): Basic $ 0.11 $ (0.03) $ (0.32) $ 0.65 Diluted $ 0.11 $ (0.03) $ (0.32) $ 0.64

See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.