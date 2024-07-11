The supply chain solution for cleaner metals
The Rule Symposium
NYSE:LZM
Boca Raton, FL
www.lifezonemetals.com
July 7-11, 2024
Disclaimer
This presentation (this "Presentation") is provided for informational purposes only and has been prepared to provide interested parties with certain information about Lifezone Metals Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Lifezone", "Lifezone Metals" or the "Company") and for no other purpose. This Presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any equity, debt or other financial instruments of Lifezone.
No representations or warranties, express or implied are given in, or in respect of, the accuracy or completeness of this Presentation or any other information (whether written or oral) that has been or will be provided to you. To the fullest extent permitted by law, in no circumstances will Lifezone or any of its subsidiaries, stockholders, affiliates, representatives, control persons, members, partners, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents be responsible or liable for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or loss of profit arising from the use of this Presentation, its contents, its omissions, reliance on the information contained within it, or on opinions communicated in relation thereto or otherwise arising in connection therewith. In addition, this Presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all of the information that may be required to make a full analysis of Lifezone. Viewers of this Presentation should each make their own evaluation of Lifezone and of the relevance and adequacy of the information provided in this Presentation and should make such other investigations as they deem necessary before making an investment decision.
Nothing herein should be construed as legal, financial, tax or other advice. You should consult your own advisers concerning any legal, financial, tax or other considerations concerning anything described herein, and, by accepting this Presentation, you confirm that you are not relying solely upon the information contained herein to make any investment decision. The general explanations included in this Presentation cannot address, and are not intended to address, your specific investment objectives, financial situations or financial needs.
The data and information herein provided by Wood Mackenzie should not be interpreted as advice and you should not rely on it for any purpose. You may not copy or use this data and information except as expressly permitted by Wood Mackenzie in writing. To the fullest extent permitted by law, Wood Mackenzie accepts no responsibility for your use of this data and information except as specified in a written agreement you have entered into with Wood Mackenzie for the provision of such of such data and information.
Lifezone owns or has rights to various trademarks, service marks and trade names, as applicable, that it uses in connection with the operation of its business. This Presentation also contains trademarks, service marks, copyrights and trade names of third parties, which are the property of their respective owners. The use or display of third parties' trademarks, service marks, trade names or products in this Presentation is not intended to, and does not imply, a relationship with Lifezone, or an endorsement or sponsorship by or of Lifezone. Solely for convenience, the trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this Presentation may appear with or without the ®, TM or SM symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that Lifezone will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights or the right of the applicable licensor to these trademarks, service marks and trade names.
Certain information in this Presentation is sourced from the Kabanga 2023 Mineral Resource Update Technical Report Summary (2023MRU) with an effective date of November 30, 2023, which has been prepared in accordance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC) Regulation S-K subpart 1300 rules for Property Disclosures for Mining Registrants (S-K 1300) for Lifezone Metals Ltd on the Kabanga nickel project. The 2023MRU is a preliminary technical and economic study of the economic potential of the Project mineralization to support the disclosure of Mineral Resources. The Mineral Resource estimates are current as at November 30, 2023. Sharron Sylvester, BSc (Geol), RPGeo AIG (10125), Technical Director - Geology at OreWin Pty Ltd and Bernard Peters, BEng (Mining), FAusIMM (201743), Technical Director - Mining at OreWin Pty Ltd. served as the Qualified Persons as defined in S-K 1300 and are considered independent of Lifezone Metals. The reader is encouraged to review the 2023MRU, which is available on our website.
3
Lifezone Metals Ltd. | NYSE:LZM
The supply chain solution for cleaner metals
1 Hydromet Technology: an innovative method for metals extraction and recycling
2
3
4
5
Strategic partnership with BHP to develop the Kabanga Nickel Project in Tanzania - one of the world's largest and highest-grade undeveloped nickel sulfide deposits
Partnership with Glencore to recycle platinum, palladium and rhodium in the United States, enabling a circular economy for precious metals
Applications of Hydromet Technology to other opportunities and delivering cleaner metals for the battery and electric vehicle markets
Backed by industry-leading partners and investors
4
Lifezone | Benefits of Hydromet Technology
Up to 73% less CO2 emissions 1,2,3
Refined end-product expected to
and zero SO2 emissions1
translate into reduced freight costs
and related emissions
Lower capital and operating
In-country beneficiation
expenses
intended to increase value
recognition, job creation
Potential green
premium
Faster processing times vs.
Lifecycle benefit, traceable
smelting and refining
production, designed to
enhance transparency
Fewer metallurgical constraints and
Potential for recycling applications
no cyanide
1 - Nickel Class 1 downstream processing CO2 eq. emissions baseline from 2020 Nickel Institute LCA. Estimated Kabanga refinery expected emissions from internal Company analysis.
2 - Expected reductions are lower for PGMs, as they utilize a more complicated flowsheet and are more energy intensive. For example, a study from EY Cova (an independent South African National Accreditation System accredited energy Measurement and Verification inspection body) found 46% lower emissions utilizing our Hydromet Technology compared to traditional smelting and refining (EY Cova studied PGM metals at the originally proposed 110 ktpa concentrate feed rate refinery at the Sedibelo plant site in South Africa under the then-applicable conditions in 2020 and assuming reagents not manufactured on-site; actual results could differ). Results will vary for specific PGM projects.
3 - This diagram is a comparison to smelting.
5
Lifezone | Kabanga Nickel Project & Kahama Hydromet Refinery
One of the world's largest and highest-grade undeveloped nickel sulfide deposits
Kabanga is a globally significant deposit for high-grade nickel, copper and cobalt
Advancing through partnerships with BHP and the Government of Tanzania
Special Mining Licence and Refinery Licence in-hand
Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) expected Q3 2024
Kahama Hydromet Refinery expects significant reduction in emissions relative to traditional smelting
Up to 73% reduction in estimated CO2e emissions expected1,2
Zero harmful SO2 emissions
Eliminates need to transport concentrates globally
Reduced carbon footprint from mine to LME Grade nickel, copper and cobalt
Refined metals produced locally in Tanzania
Ability for Tanzania to capture increased in-country value benefits
Tanzania is a 16% owner of the Kabanga Nickel Project and Kahama Refinery
1 - Nickel Class 1 downstream processing CO2 e emissions baseline from 2020 Nickel Institute LCA. Estimated Kabanga refinery expected emissions from internal Company analysis. 2 - Expected reductions are lower for PGMs, as they utilize a more complicated flowsheet and are more energy intensive. For example, a study from EY Cova (an independent South African National Accreditation System accredited energy Measurement and Verification inspection body) found 46% lower emissions utilizing our Hydromet Technology compared to traditional smelting and refining (EY Cova studied PGM metals at the originally proposed 110 ktpa concentrate feed rate refinery at the Sedibelo plant site in South Africa under the then-applicable conditions in 2020 and assuming reagents not manufactured on-site; actual results could differ). Results will vary for specific PGM projects.
6
Kabanga | A World-Scale,High-Grade Nickel Deposit
Kabanga compared to other globally significant nickel projects
i el rade
lan ao
id
arsi
orone h
ladstone
owo
a
alisi
o
erilla
ng
l
a
anga
ttri
ta
le
eso
r
es
M
.
Mt
.
i,
.
Cu,
.1
Co
nf
1 .5 Mt
.
i, .
1
Cu,
.1
Co
a
a
ala
ag sland
a
a
a
ani
el
iwest
ian
o
a
i
ilo
ono
twa
er
elho
entral
sgra
e
ag ar
indoro
algoorlie
a
are
a a
indie
oglia
alon
n
anie
aslo s oe
ingash
ont
o
er
e ediela
e
ar
i
el
haw
onn a
en
haw
o
e
i
olai
li
ar
rnagain
le
i e
e resents
n Situ
alue per Tonne (
t)
ickel Sul
de
eposit
ickel Sul
de
eposit (Russia)
Laterite eposit
rawford
ontained
i
el
t
Data source: S&P Capital IQ. Copyright © 2024, S&P Global Market Intelligence (and its affiliates, as applicable). In Situ Value per Tonne is Total In Situ Value divided by Total Tonnage. Total In Situ Value is the combined value of all commodities in reserves and resources at S&P Global Market Intelligence nominal prices for the current year. Largest projects by contained nickel shown with nickel as the primary commodity, active status and early- or late-stage development.
For additional information on the Kabanga resources refer to the November 2023 Kabanga Mineral Resource Update Technical Report Summary.
7
Kabanga & Kahama | Strategic Project Partnership with BHP
Current Ownership Structure
83.0%
1.5%1
17.0%
14.3% indirect
Government of
Tanzania
16.0%
84.0%
KABANGA NICKEL PROJECT
& KAHAMA REFINERY
BHP Tranche 1 investment
2021: BHP invested $10 million in Lifezone and $40 million in Kabanga Nickel2,3
2023: BHP invested additional $50 million in Kabanga Nickel
BHP's current ownership 1 .
Government of Tanzania has a 16.0% free-carried interest in the Project
1 - Estimated current ownership based on LZM basic shares outstanding as at February 29, 2024. 2 - BHP agreement dated December 24, 2021. 3 - Based on implied valuation of $161 million for Lifezone Metals (excluding interest in Kabanga Nickel) and $466 million for the implied value of Kabanga Nickel to Lifezone Metals for a total of $627 million.
8
Kabanga & Kahama | Strategic Project Partnership with BHP
Potential Future Ownership3
39.3%
1.5%1,2
60.7%
51.0% indirect
Government of
Tanzania
16.0%
84.0%
KABANGA NICKEL PROJECT
& KAHAMA REFINERY
BHP Tranche 2 investment
Option to 60.7% of Kabanga Nickel following completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) expected in Q3 2024
• ncreases BHP's indirect ownership to 51. control of Tembo ickel
Upon exercise, BHP will contribute cash at 0.7x Kabanga Nickel NAV valuation
- Valuation determined by three independent experts
- Funds will be used for Project capital expenditures
1 - Estimated current ownership based on LZM basic shares outstanding as at February 29, 2024. 2 - Does not factor for any potential share issuance from: exercise of warrants, conversion of debt and/or trigger of earnout events. 3 - BHP's potential future investment is in BHP's sole discretion and is subject to certain conditions being satisfied, in particular, the satisfactory completion of and agreement on the feasibility study, agreement on the joint financial model in respect of the Kabanga project, the completion of an independent valuation of Kabanga Nickel Limited and receipt of any necessary regulatory and tax approvals.
9
Kabanga | Expected First Quartile Cash Costs
Nickel industry C1 cash cost curve 20301
1 - Bespoke Nickel Market Outlook for Lifezone, a product of Wood Mackenzie, August 2022. The population is based on Wood Mackenzie's view on which current operations will be in production by 2030 and their base case projects. The cost estimates for Kabanga are based on a mine size of 2.2 Mt/a. By-product credits are the attributable net revenues for products other than nickel. Any metal specific costs have been deducted from the by-product in question. Assumes $9.82/lb selling price for nickel, $3.40/lb selling price for copper, and $18.10/lb selling price for cobalt; based on 2022-USD terms. C1 cash costs defined as represents the cash cost incurred at each processing stage, from mining through to recoverable nickel delivered to market, less net by-product credits, if any.
10
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Lifezone Metals Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2024 04:16:06 UTC.