Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE: LZM) will release its operational update and unaudited financial summary for the first quarter of 2024 before market open on Monday, May 13, 2024.

The company invites shareholders, investors, and members of the media to join the executive team for a virtual presentation and discussion of the Q1 summary and outlook. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session where participants can engage directly with Lifezone’s senior management.

Event details:

Date: Monday, May 13, 2024.

Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Location: Virtual (please click the webcast registration link) .

The presentation slides will be available on Lifezone’s website on the day of the release. The webcast will be archived and accessible for replay for a limited time after the event.

About Lifezone Metals

At Lifezone Metals (NYSE: LZM), our mission is to provide cleaner and more responsible metals production and recycling. Using a scalable platform underpinned by our Hydromet Technology, we offer lower energy, lower emission and lower cost metals production compared to traditional smelting.

Our Kabanga Nickel Project in Tanzania is believed to be one of the world's largest and highest-grade undeveloped nickel sulfide deposits. By pairing with our Hydromet Technology, we are working to unlock a new source of LME-grade nickel, copper and cobalt for the global battery metals markets, and empower Tanzania to achieve full in-country value creation and become the next premier source of Class 1 nickel. A Definitive Feasibility Study for the project is due for completion in Q3 2024.

Through our US-based, platinum, palladium and rhodium recycling joint venture, we are working to demonstrate that our Hydromet Technology can process and recover platinum group metals from responsibly sourced spent automotive catalytic converters in a cleaner and more efficient way than conventional smelting and refining methods.

