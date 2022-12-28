Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Lift Global Ventures Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7XO   GB00BNG59574

LIFT GLOBAL VENTURES PLC

(7XO)
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  03:15 2022-12-28 am EST
0.009000 EUR    0.00%
06:52aLift Global Ventures appoints Roy Kelly as chair
AN
12/21UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/28UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
Lift Global Ventures appoints Roy Kelly as chair

12/28/2022 | 06:52am EST
Lift Global Ventures PLC - Financial media and technology platform investor - Appoints Roy Kelly as chair, effective immediately, replacing Paul Gazzard.

Chief Executive Officer Zak Mir says Kelly brings "considerable knowledge and expertise of completing transactions in the energy sector, as well as considerable experience working with public companies."

Lift Global further notes that at the general meeting, besides approving Kelly as chair, the resolution to "expand the current investment and acquisition policy of the company to include opportunities within the energy sector" was approved, and a new investment and acquisition policy has been adopted.

Current stock price: 0.906 pence

12-month change: down 76% from 3.8p on April 29

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

