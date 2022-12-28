Lift Global Ventures appoints Roy Kelly as chair

Lift Global Ventures PLC - Financial media and technology platform investor - Appoints Roy Kelly as chair, effective immediately, replacing Paul Gazzard.

Chief Executive Officer Zak Mir says Kelly brings "considerable knowledge and expertise of completing transactions in the energy sector, as well as considerable experience working with public companies."

Lift Global further notes that at the general meeting, besides approving Kelly as chair, the resolution to "expand the current investment and acquisition policy of the company to include opportunities within the energy sector" was approved, and a new investment and acquisition policy has been adopted.

Current stock price: 0.906 pence

12-month change: down 76% from 3.8p on April 29

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

