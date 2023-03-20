Advanced search
    7XO   GB00BNG59574

LIFT GLOBAL VENTURES PLC

(7XO)
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  04:15:02 2023-03-20 am EDT
0.0100 EUR    0.00%
04:50aLift Global Ventures half-year loss narrows as makes revenue
AN
02/03TRADING UPDATES: Somero revenue short of outlook; SigmaRoc optimistic
AN
2022Lift Global Ventures appoints Roy Kelly as chair
AN
Lift Global Ventures half-year loss narrows as makes revenue

03/20/2023 | 04:50am EDT
(Alliance News) - Lift Global Ventures PLC on Monday reported a narrower loss in the six months ended December 31, as it generated revenue following the acquisition of Miriad Ltd in September.

The financial media and energy sector focused investor posted a pretax loss of GBP219,520, down from GBP474,578 a year prior. It made a revenue of GBP149,875 via Miriad Ltd compared to none a year ago.

Lift Global bought Miriad, a financial public relations and investor relations advisory consulting company in September 2022 for GBP366,667.

Citing Miriad, Lift Global said it expects to have access to adequate resources to continue its operational existence for the foreseeable future. "The company continues to invest in Miriad which has recently won new clients as it looks to ramp up this side of the business supporting junior listed, and private companies, especially in difficult financial markets," Lift Global said.

Lift Global Ventures shares were flat at 0.8 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

