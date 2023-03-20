Lift Global Ventures half-year loss narrows as makes revenue

(Alliance News) - Lift Global Ventures PLC on Monday reported a narrower loss in the six months ended December 31, as it generated revenue following the acquisition of Miriad Ltd in September.

The financial media and energy sector focused investor posted a pretax loss of GBP219,520, down from GBP474,578 a year prior. It made a revenue of GBP149,875 via Miriad Ltd compared to none a year ago.

Lift Global bought Miriad, a financial public relations and investor relations advisory consulting company in September 2022 for GBP366,667.

Citing Miriad, Lift Global said it expects to have access to adequate resources to continue its operational existence for the foreseeable future. "The company continues to invest in Miriad which has recently won new clients as it looks to ramp up this side of the business supporting junior listed, and private companies, especially in difficult financial markets," Lift Global said.

Lift Global Ventures shares were flat at 0.8 pence each in London on Monday morning.

