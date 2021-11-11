November 11, 2021

Listed company: LIFULL Co., Ltd. Representative: INOUE Takashi, President and CEO (Stock code: 2120 TSE First Section) Inquiries: FUKUZAWA Hidekazu, Managing Officer, Head of Group Company Business Development Department (TEL +81-3-6774-1603) (URL https://ir.lifull.com)

Notice of an Impairment Loss and a Difference Between the

Consolidated Result Forecast and Actual Results for the Fiscal Year

LIFULL Co., Ltd. hereby announces the following difference between the result forecast announced on November 13, 2020, and actual results released today. This is also a notification of the differences between individual results from the previous fiscal year.

Notes

1. Impairment Loss

We have been making proactive growth investments to increase the scope of its overseas businesses and construct a global platform, a pillar of our mid- to long-term growth strategy. In 2014, we acquired Trovit Search S.L.U. (hereinafter, "Trovit"), an operator of real estate and housing information-focused aggregation sites as well as Mitula Group (hereinafter, "Mitula"), a listed company on the Australian Stock Exchange, in 2019. In the same year, we also acquired RESEM Corporation Limited (hereinafter, "RESEM"), an operator of real estate portals primarily in Latin America and finally HipFlat, a real estate portal operator in South East Asia, in 2020.

We, then, founded LIFULL CONNECT as a holding company to advance the integration of the human capital, technology and know-how of Mitula and Trovit in order to improve our services and increase international competitiveness.

However, due the long-term instability in our business environment caused by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, we revised our plans for the future and posted an impairment loss in the previous fiscal year (Sep. 18, 2020).

Regarding the amount of goodwill for LIFULL CONNECT, due to the high level of uncertainty for the mid-term business plan directly after acquisition, we based our assessment of the recoverable value of the business on the widely utilized valuation methods fair value less costs to sell (FVLCTS) and value in use (VIU). We, then, took the higher valuation and compared it with the book value to make impairment assessments. Based on this assessment, the FVLCTS was higher than VIU, so we calculated the recoverable amount based on FVLCTS and posted the difference as an impairment loss.

In the current fiscal year (FY 2021/9), we have continued to make advancements towards our mid-term pillar of constructing a global platform by driving the integration of Trovit and Mitula as well as making progress in our businesses in Latin America and South East Asia through RESEM and HipFlat. As an adequate amount of time has passed since the original business acquisition, we are convinced of the feasibility of our management plan. Therefore, we have made the decision to evaluate LIFULL CONNECT based solely on its

1/3