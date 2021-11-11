LIG Assets, Inc. Announces Update Following Our 5th Annual Sustainability Impact Conference Including Record Revenues, Net Profits, $3 Million Tax Loss Carried Forward & More

Nashville, TN, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA"), is pleased to update shareholders with specifics of announcements made at the conclusion of The 5th Annual Sustainability Impact Conference.



YTD 2021 Revenues of $8.49 million

YTD 2021 Net Profits of $3.95 million

Tax Loss Carried Forward of $3 million

Proceeding With Lawsuit to Cancel 140 million shares

Showcasing the 1st Plastic Bottle Cabin at Buck Lake Ranch and Negotiating Deals to Build Homes

LIG Assets has made an sizable investment in Foreverboard, Inc. for the joint development of expansion plants of Foreverboard. Foreverboard was established to develop and manufacture a high-grade Magnesium Oxide wallboard which is stronger, lighter, and healthier than traditional gypsum wallboard with superior fire and mold resistance capabilities. LIG Assets intends to build its initial expansion plant in Northern Indiana. While the primary focus for Foreverboard sales will be in the sustainable home market, opportunities to distribute product in the RV and manufactured home markets are well within reach with this location being near the RV capital of the world. More details on this venture will be released in the near future.

The market for homes, cabins, and shelters made of recycled plastic is surprisingly large. When properly anchored they can withstand winds up to 325 mph and perhaps more as that was the maximum speed of the wind tunnel during testing. Therefore, they can function as tornado shelters as well. These applications are a superb use of old plastic bottles – of which there is very little solution. They are also inherently 80% to 90% more energy efficient than conventional homes and cabins.

The resolution of the IRS Tax lien and the subsequent sale of the Brentwood TN Land finally have the company in a position to move quickly into the specialty drywall and recycled plastic structure markets. The specialty drywall market is already established and growing rapidly. President Marvin Baker will disclose marketing plans for the recycled plastic structures in the very near future.

During the 2nd Quarter of this year LIG Assets, Inc President Marvin Baker acquired Publicly traded entity Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTC-PINK: SMEV). This will serve as an incubator for future acquisitions that will greatly benefit LIGA and its shareholders. President/CEO Marvin Baker states, “With the first acquisition being Nitro Holdings LLC (twitter.com/NitroHoldings) under ticker symbol SMEV, we felt this tied perfect our plans for Live Stor America. Details are currently being worked out between the two companies and we expect an announcement to be forthcoming soon.”

About LIG Assets, Inc.:

LIG Assets, Inc. in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy, and sustainable homes, living systems,

technologies, and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers, and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA".

LIGA Homes in association with the Company’s other wholly-owned subsidiary, LIG Developments, LLC., a steel framing manufacturing and design entity incorporated under the LIG Assets corporate umbrella will fast track LIGA Homes’ development as an emerging pioneer in the green and renewable energy sectors having successfully created the world’s first earthquake, flood, hurricane and fire resistant homes and structures that are 100% fully sustainable and disaster resistant – from individual green systems and homes to fully sustainable communities and commercial centers - completely revolutionizing the sustainable and renewable construction movement forever!

For additional information about LIG Assets, Inc., Robert Plarr, and/or how to purchase our exclusive homes, structures, products, and technologies or to subscribe online to LIGA's free Shareholder Newsletter for regular updates and alerts regarding important Company developments Please visit the Company's website at www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com -- also follow LIGA at Twitter.com/LIGAssets.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks are detailed in the Company's respective filings at www.otcmarkets.com .

Contact Information: