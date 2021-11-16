LIG Nex1 : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
11/16/2021 | 11:37pm EST
Conclusion of Single Sales Contract or Supply Contract
1. Type of sales or supply contract
Other sales or supply contracts
- Name of contract concluded
Military communication radio set and 1 other
2. Details of contract
Contract amount (KRW)
46,989,000,000
Sales of the latest fiscal year (KRW)
1,600,344,315,019
Ratio to sales (%)
2.9
Classified as a large-sized corporation?
Yes
3. Counterparty to contract
Republic of Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration
- Relationship to company
-
4. Regions of sales or supply (markets served)
Republic of Korea
5. Contract period
Start date
2021-11-17
End date
2023-08-30
6. Terms and conditions of contract
Due to national security concerns, details of the contract is not disclosed.
7. Effective date of contract (receipt of orders)
2021-11-17
8. Withholding of disclosure
Reasons for withholding disclosure
-
Withholding period
-
9. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
1) This contract is for supplying military communication radio set.
2) This contract is not subject to taxation, thus the contract amount stated in above line 2 does not include any tax.
3) Sales of the latest fiscal year above refers to the consolidated financial statement from Fiscal Year 2020.
4) Amount and period of this contract are subject to change during its contract period.
