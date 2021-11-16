Log in
    A079550   KR7079550000

LIG NEX1 CO., LTD.

(A079550)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 11/16
49950 KRW   +2.25%
11/16LIG NEX1 : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
PU
07/25LIG NEX1 : Establishes New ESG Committee
MT
05/21LIG Nex1 Lands $39 Million Drone Development Project
MT
LIG Nex1 : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract

11/16/2021 | 11:37pm EST
Conclusion of Single Sales Contract or Supply Contract
1. Type of sales or supply contract Other sales or supply contracts
- Name of contract concluded Military communication radio set and 1 other
2. Details of contract Contract amount (KRW) 46,989,000,000
Sales of the latest fiscal year (KRW) 1,600,344,315,019
Ratio to sales (%) 2.9
Classified as a large-sized corporation? Yes
3. Counterparty to contract Republic of Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration
- Relationship to company -
4. Regions of sales or supply (markets served) Republic of Korea
5. Contract period Start date 2021-11-17
End date 2023-08-30
6. Terms and conditions of contract Due to national security concerns, details of the contract is not disclosed.
7. Effective date of contract (receipt of orders) 2021-11-17
8. Withholding of disclosure Reasons for withholding disclosure -
Withholding period -
9. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
1) This contract is for supplying military communication radio set.
2) This contract is not subject to taxation, thus the contract amount stated in above line 2 does not include any tax.
3) Sales of the latest fiscal year above refers to the consolidated financial statement from Fiscal Year 2020.
4) Amount and period of this contract are subject to change during its contract period.
※ Related disclosure -

Disclaimer

LIG Nex1 Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIG NEX1 CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2021 1 857 B 1,57 B 1,57 B
Net income 2021 109 B 0,09 B 0,09 B
Net Debt 2021 372 B 0,31 B 0,31 B
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 1,80%
Capitalization 1 089 B 921 M 919 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 3 125
Free-Float 48,6%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 49 950,00 KRW
Average target price 65 555,56 KRW
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ji-Chan Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dong-Suk Kim Managing Director, Head-Research & Development
Sung-Cheol Jeong Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Soo-Myung Kim Independent Director
Heung-Geol Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIG NEX1 CO., LTD.63.77%901
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24.32%133 951
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-3.96%94 021
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION18.14%57 074
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION35.11%56 045
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.39%43 411