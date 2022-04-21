Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LIG Nex1 Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A079550   KR7079550000

LIG NEX1 CO., LTD.

(A079550)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-19
75100.00 KRW   -2.97%
04/12LIG NEX1 : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
PU
04/03LIG NEX1 : Other Management Information(Voluntary Disclosure)
PU
03/27LIG NEX1 : Outcome of Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

LIG Nex1 : Decision on Advance Payment

04/21/2022 | 04:06am EDT
Decision on Advance Payment
1. Payee SK Inc. and 19other companies Name in English SK Inc. and 19other companies
- Relationship to company -
2. Details of advance payment Transaction date 2022-04-21
Amount of advance payment (KRW) 87,525,612,000
Equity capital (KRW) 763,304,384,997
Ratio to equity capital (%) 11.47
Classified as a large-sized corporation? Yes
3. Purpose of advance payment Advance payment to be made in accordance with the policy for payment of deposit and intermediate payment for defense industry
4. Total balance of advance payment (KRW) 99,670,897,000
5. Date of board resolution (decision date) 2022-04-21
- Attendance of outside directors Present (No.) -
Absent (No.) -
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors) -
6. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- In line 1, Due to security concerns with national defense contract, only name of the company with the biggest payment to be received is disclosed and full list of companies are not to be disclosed.

- In line 2, amount of advance payment is the amount that will be paid to the subcontractors for contracts including Satellite Communication related contract from the advance payment received by Defense Acquisition Program Administration
(Value Added Tax not included)

- In line 2, equity capital is from annual report of fiscal year 2021.

- In line 4, total balance of advance payment includes amount of the advance payment determined to be paid through this event.

- In line 5, Date of board resolution refer to the date the internal decision has been made.

- Financial Syatements of payee below refers to the consolidated financial statement of SK Inc. who is the payee with the biggest payment to be received.(FY2021(Current fiscal year), FY2020(Previous fiscal year), FY2019(Two fiscal years prior)
※ Related disclosure -
【Condensed Financial Statements of Payee】(in KRW mn)
Category Total assets Total liabilities Total shareholders' equity Capital stock Sales Net income
Current fiscal year 165,380,861 99,815,712 65,565,149 16,143 98,325,016 5,718,424
Previous fiscal year 137,667,906 85,807,988 51,859,918 15,385 80,818,755 -108,432
Two fiscal years prior 132,611,423 80,435,391 52,176,032 15,385 97,184,175 1,606,039

Disclaimer

LIG Nex1 Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 08:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 109 B 1,71 B 1,71 B
Net income 2022 98,8 B 0,08 B 0,08 B
Net Debt 2022 350 B 0,28 B 0,28 B
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 1,27%
Capitalization 1 637 B 1 325 M 1 325 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 3 128
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart LIG NEX1 CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
LIG Nex1 Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIG NEX1 CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 75 100,00 KRW
Average target price 81 444,44 KRW
Spread / Average Target 8,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ji-Chan Kim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dong-Suk Kim Managing Director, Head-Research & Development
Sung-Cheol Jeong Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Soo-Myung Kim Independent Director
Heung-Geol Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIG NEX1 CO., LTD.9.48%1 325
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION21.97%155 055
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION27.70%121 874
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.98%72 310
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION18.81%68 454
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.91%49 757