LIG Nex1 : Decision on Advance Payment

- In line 1, Due to security concerns with national defense contract, only name of the company with the biggest payment to be received is disclosed and full list of companies are not to be disclosed.



- In line 2, amount of advance payment is the amount that will be paid to the subcontractors for contracts including Satellite Communication related contract from the advance payment received by Defense Acquisition Program Administration

(Value Added Tax not included)



- In line 2, equity capital is from annual report of fiscal year 2021.



- In line 4, total balance of advance payment includes amount of the advance payment determined to be paid through this event.



- In line 5, Date of board resolution refer to the date the internal decision has been made.



- Financial Syatements of payee below refers to the consolidated financial statement of SK Inc. who is the payee with the biggest payment to be received.(FY2021(Current fiscal year), FY2020(Previous fiscal year), FY2019(Two fiscal years prior)