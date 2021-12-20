Log in
    A079550   KR7079550000

LIG NEX1 CO., LTD.

(A079550)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 12/17
64300 KRW   +5.58%
RESPONSE TO RUMORSOR MEDIA REPORTS : Undetermined
PU
LIG NEX1 : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
PU
LIG NEX1 : Conclusion of Single SalesContract or Supply Contract
PU
Response to Rumorsor Media Reports: Undetermined

12/20/2021 | 02:10am EST
Response to Rumors or Media Reports: Undetermined
2021-11-18 This announcement is a follow-up to the one released on the date of left cell.
1. Contents of rumors or media reports UAE Ministry of Defence "Plan to purchase M-SAM, South Korean Anti-air defense missile system...worth over 4 billion KRW"
2. Channel of rumors or media reports Yonhap news and others
3. Distributed date of rumors or media reports 2021-11-18
4. Company's explanation for rumors or media reports
Our Company have finished the process of negotiation and currently waiting for the follow-up measures to be taken by the Buying Party.

Upon the Contract are finalized or within 1 month, we will re-disclose on the status. However, due to the security concerns details may not be disclosed.

Cheif Financial Officer Gil-jun Hong
5. Re-disclosure date 2022-01-17
※ Related disclosure 2021-11-18 풍문 또는 보도에 대한 해명(미확정)

Disclaimer

LIG Nex1 Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 07:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
