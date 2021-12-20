Response to Rumorsor Media Reports: Undetermined
Response to Rumors or Media Reports: Undetermined
2021-11-18
This announcement is a follow-up to the one released on the date of left cell.
1. Contents of rumors or media reports
UAE Ministry of Defence "Plan to purchase M-SAM, South Korean Anti-air defense missile system...worth over 4 billion KRW"
2. Channel of rumors or media reports
Yonhap news and others
3. Distributed date of rumors or media reports
2021-11-18
4. Company's explanation for rumors or media reports
Our Company have finished the process of negotiation and currently waiting for the follow-up measures to be taken by the Buying Party.
Upon the Contract are finalized or within 1 month, we will re-disclose on the status. However, due to the security concerns details may not be disclosed.
Cheif Financial Officer Gil-jun Hong
5. Re-disclosure date
2022-01-17
※ Related disclosure
2021-11-18 풍문 또는 보도에 대한 해명(미확정)
