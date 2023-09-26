Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) announced the appointment of Martine Zimmermann, PharmD, to its Board of Directors as an independent director. Dr. Zimmermann brings 25 years of global experience in the pharmaceutical industry to Ligand’s board.

“We are very pleased to welcome Martine to our board of directors. She brings considerable expertise in development and regulatory affairs at a global level, having held senior roles in which she provided strategic regulatory direction on all phases of drug development and across multiple therapeutic areas. This skillset will be invaluable as we build our portfolio of partnered programs,” commented John W. Kozarich, Ph.D., Chairman of Ligand.

Dr. Zimmermann has extensive expertise in regulatory affairs at both small and large pharmaceutical organizations, having worked in the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Throughout her career she has been involved in all phases of drug development and in several therapeutic areas, interacting with relevant regulatory authorities in key markets, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). Dr. Zimmermann is currently the Senior Vice President, Head of Regulatory Affairs and R&D Quality at Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, a global biopharmaceutical company. Prior to Ipsen, Dr. Zimmermann spent 13 years at Alexion Pharma International where she held several positions including Senior Vice President and Head of Global Regulatory Affairs. She is an active member of several life-sciences trade associations and was a member of the Board of Directors of Caelum Biosciences from 2019 until its acquisition by AstraZeneca in 2021. She has been a board member of France-based Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA) since 2021. Dr. Zimmermann received her Doctorate in Pharmacy (PharmD) with a specialty in immunology from the Louis Pasteur University, Strasbourg in France.

Ligand is a biopharmaceutical company enabling scientific advancement through supporting the clinical development of high-value medicines. Ligand does this by providing financing, licensing our technologies or both. Our business model generates value for stockholders by creating a diversified portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical product revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate cost structure. Our Captisol® platform technology is a chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. We have established multiple alliances, licenses and other business relationships with the world's leading pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Jazz, Takeda, Gilead Sciences and Baxter International.

