Jan 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Ligand Pharmaceuticals' drug for the topical treatment of a viral skin infection, the company said on Friday. (Reporting by Pratik Jain and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)
