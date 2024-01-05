Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acquiring or funding programs and technologies that pharmaceutical companies use to discover and develop medicines. Its Captisol platform technology is a chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. Its Pelican Expression technology is a scalable platform for recombinant protein production, and is especially suited for complex, large-scale protein production. Its products include Kyprolis, Teriparatide, Evomela, Rylaze, Nexterone, Pneumosil, Vaxneuvance, and others. Kyprolis is formulated with its Captisol technology. Teriparatide Injection is a drug indicated for use including the treatment of osteoporosis in certain patients at high risk for fracture. Evomela is a Captisol-enabled melphalan IV formulation. It also owns berdazimer gel and all the assets related to the NITRICIL technology platform, and rights to Sitavig program.

Sector Pharmaceuticals