By Ben Glickman

Ligand Pharmaceuticals said its treatment for molluscum, a viral skin infection, had received approval from U.S. regulators.

The company said Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved Zelsuvmi, a topical prescription medication, to treat moluscum in adults and children one year old or older.

Ligand expects the treatment to be available in the U.S. in the second half of 2024.

The company said the FDA had approved Zelsuvmi as the first novel drug to treat mollescum infections.

Molluscum is a contagious skin infection which can cause lesions. It primarily affects children.

Write to Ben Glickman at ben.glickman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-24 1725ET