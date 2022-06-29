Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LGND   US53220K5048

LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED

(LGND)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-29 pm EDT
88.48 USD   +1.46%
05:22pLIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED : Appoints Jason Haas to its Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
05:19pLIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:02pLigand Pharmaceuticals Appoints Jason Haas to its Board of Directors
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated : Appoints Jason Haas to its Board of Directors - Form 8-K

06/29/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Appoints Jason Haas to its Board of Directors

EMERYVILLE (June 29, 2022) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) ("Ligand" or "the Company")announces the appointment of Jason Haas to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Haas brings more than 30 years of healthcare investment banking and corporate finance experience to Ligand.

"Jason is a particularly opportune addition as we begin to reformulate the Ligand Board following the upcoming spin-off of OmniAb. As a financial advisor to Ligand for over 10 years on numerous acquisitions and debt financings for Ligand as a senior healthcare investment banker, Jason's working knowledge of the Ligand business model is deep in experience and sophistication." said John W. Kozarich, Ph.D., Chairman of Ligand. "We welcome Jason to Ligand's Board of Directors with delight and look forward to him adding to his already impressive legacy of benchmark transactions to Ligand's business."

Mr. Haas is currently the CFO of Syros Pharmaceuticals, a Nasdaq listed biotech company focused on developing oncology therapeutics. Prior to Syros, Mr. Haas spent over 25 years in healthcare investment banking where he executed many strategic transactions and supported companies through equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, divestures, and spin-offs. Mr. Haas served as Co-Head of Americas Healthcare Banking at Barclays, Head of Healthcare Investment Banking, Americas at Deutsche Bank and Managing Director of Healthcare Investment Banking at Goldman Sachs. Mr. Haas holds an M.B.A. in Finance from Columbia Business School and an A.B. in International Relations and Economics from Colgate University.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand is a revenue-generating biopharmaceutical company focused on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. Our business model creates value for stockholders by providing a diversified portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical product revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate cost structure. Our goal is to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable, diversified and lower-risk business than a typical biotech company. Our business model is based on doing what we do best: drug discovery, early-stage drug development, product reformulation and partnering. We partner with other pharmaceutical companies to leverage what they do best (late-stage development, regulatory management and commercialization) ultimately to generate our revenue. Ligand's OmniAb® technology platform is a patent-protected transgenic animal platform used in the discovery of fully human monoclonal and bispecific therapeutic antibodies. The Captisol® platform technology is a patent-protected, chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. Ligand's Pelican Expression Technology® is a robust, validated, cost-effective and scalable platform for recombinant protein production that is especially well-suited for complex, large-scale protein production where traditional systems are not. Ligand has established multiple alliances, licenses and other business relationships with the world's leading pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Sanofi, Janssen, Takeda, Gilead Sciences and Baxter International. For more information, please visit www.ligand.com.

Follow Ligand on Twitter @Ligand_LGND.

1
|||

Contacts:
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated LHA Investor Relations
Simon Latimer Bruce Voss
investors@ligand.combvoss@lhai.com
(858) 550-7766 (310) 691-7100
Twitter: @Ligand_LGND

# # #
2
|||

Disclaimer

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 21:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED
05:22pLIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED : Appoints Jason Haas to its Board of Directors - Form..
PU
05:19pLIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
04:02pLigand Pharmaceuticals Appoints Jason Haas to its Board of Directors
BU
06/21LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
06/14CJS Securities Adjusts Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Target to $145 From $210, Maintains..
MT
06/13LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K
PU
06/13LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matt..
AQ
06/10TRANSCRIPT : Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
06/10Sermonix to Host Virtual Clinical Update on its ELAINE Phase 2 Clinical Programs
AQ
06/09Sermonix Pharmaceuticals Phase 2 Lasofoxifene Trial Poster Receives a GRASP Advocate Ch..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 162 M - -
Net income 2022 -46,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -34,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 470 M 1 470 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,44x
Nbr of Employees 154
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 88,48 $
Average target price 182,50 $
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John L. Higgins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew William Foehr President & Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Edward Korenberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
John W. Kozarich Chairman
Eric Vajda Vice President-Preclinical Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED-43.54%1 470
MODERNA, INC.-44.02%56 557
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-24.79%40 167
LONZA GROUP AG-32.83%39 655
SEAGEN INC.15.44%32 852
CELLTRION, INC.-11.11%18 694