Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company enabling scientific advancement through supporting the clinical development of medicines. The Company does this by providing financing, licensing its technologies or both. Its Captisol platform technology is a chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. This technology has enabled several United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved products, including Gilead's Veklury, Amgen's Kyprolis, Baxter International's Nexterone, Melinta Therapeutics' Baxdela and Sage Therapeutics' Zulresso. Its technologies also include HepDirect, LTP and BEPro Technology Platform, SUREtechnology Platform (owned by Selexis), and Pelican Expression Technology. It has established multiple alliances, licenses and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Jazz, Takeda, Gilead Sciences and Baxter International.

Sector Pharmaceuticals