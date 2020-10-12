Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated : H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Investor Conference Presentation

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our good faith beliefs and judgements (or those of the indicated third parties) as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Ligand undertakes no obligation to revise or update this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Information regarding partnered products and programs comes from information publicly released by our partners. Our trademarks, trade names and service marks referenced herein include Ligand, Captisol, OmniAb and OmniChicken. Each other trademark, trade name or service mark appearing in this presentation belongs to its owner. The process for reconciliation between the non-GAAP adjusted financial numbers presented on slides 5, 26 and 28 and the corresponding GAAP figures is shown in the Q4'19 and Q2'20 press releases available at https://investor.ligand.com/press-releases .

The following presentation contains forward-looking statements by Ligand that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "plans," "believes," "expects," "could," and "will," and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, financial projections, expectations regarding research and development programs and manufacturing capacity, the impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on Ligand and its partners timing expectations for preclinical studies and clinical trials by Ligand and its partners and the expected closing of the acquisition of Pfenex Inc. Actual events or results may differ from Ligand's expectations due to risks and uncertainties inherit in Ligand's business, including: any failure to develop or commercialize products as expected; additional disruptions to Ligand's or its partners' business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the risk that the conditions to the closing of the transaction are not satisfied including the risk that Ligand may not receive sufficient number of shares tendered from Pfenex's stockholders to complete the tender offer; the possibility that Ligand may not successfully implement its strategic growth plan or achieve its guidance for 2020 or thereafter and other risks and uncertainties described in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov.

About Pfenex Inc. Acquisition - Important Information 3 and Where to Find it

On August 31, 2020, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated ("Ligand") and Pelican Acquisition Sub, Inc. ("Acquisition Sub"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ligand, filed a Schedule TO (as amended, the "Schedule TO") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and commenced a tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of Pfenex Inc. ("Pfenex") at a price per share of $12.00, in cash (the "Cash Amount"), plus one non-transferable contractual contingent value right per share (each, a "CVR"),

which CVR represents the right to receive a contingent payment of $2.00 in cash, without interest, if a certain regulatory predefined regulatory milestone is achieved by

December 31, 2021 (the Cash Amount plus one CVR, collectively the "Offer Price"), subject to any applicable withholding taxes (the "Offer"). In addition, in connection with the commencement of the tender offer, Pfenex file a Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 with the SEC with respect to the Offer.

The Offer and withdrawal rights will expire at midnight (New York City time) at the end of the day on September 29, 2020, unless the Offer is extended or terminated.

The Agreement and Plan of Merger Agreement, dated August 10, 2020, by and between Ligand, Acquisition Sub and Pfenex (the "Merger Agreement"), provides that Ligand will extend the Offer: (i) for successive periods of 10 business days each (or such longer period as may be approved by Pfenex), if on or prior to any then scheduled expiration date, all conditions to the Offer (other than the minimum condition set forth in the Schedule TO) have been satisfied or waived (where permitted by applicable law or the Merger Agreement); provided, in no event will Ligand be required to extend the Offer on more than two occasions (but may elect to do so in its sole and absolute discretion); and (ii) for any period or periods required by any applicable law or applicable rules, regulations, interpretations or positions of the SEC or its staff or the NYSE American stock exchange.

The Merger Agreement also provides that we may (and if requested by Pfenex shall) extend the Offer for successive periods of up to 10 business days each (or such longer period as may be approved by Pfenex), if on or prior to any then scheduled expiration date, any of the conditions to the Offer (other than the minimum condition) has not been satisfied or waived (where permitted by applicable law or the Merger Agreement).

If Ligand extends the Offer, Ligand will inform American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depositary for the Offer, of that fact and will make a public announcement of the extension no later than 9:00 a.m., New York City time, on the next business day after the previously scheduled expiration date.

THE TENDER OFFER MATERIALS (INCLUDING AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, A RELATED LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND CERTAIN OTHER TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS) AND THE

SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT SHOULD BE READ CAREFULLY AND CONSIDERED BY PFENEX'S STOCKHOLDERS BEFORE ANY DECISION IS MADE WITH RESPECT TO THE TENDER OFFER. Both the tender offer materials and the solicitation/recommendation statement are available to Pfenex's stockholders free of charge. A free copy of the tender offer materials and the solicitation/recommendation statement will also be made available to all of Pfenex's

stockholders by contacting Pfenex at InvestorRelations@pfenex.com or by phone at (858) 352-4400, or by visiting Pfenex's website (www.pfenex.com). In addition, the tender offer materials and the solicitation/recommendation statement (and all other documents filed by Pfenex with the SEC) will be available at no charge on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) upon filing with the SEC.