    LGND   US53220K5048

LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED

(LGND)
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated : Other Information (Form 8-K)

07/21/2021 | 09:08am EDT
Other Information

On July 21, 2021, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated ('Ligand') announced that its licensee Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited ('Jazz Pharmaceuticals') commercially launched RylazeTM (asparaginase erwinia chrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn), also known as JZP458. Rylaze, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') on June 30, 2021, is a recombinant erwinia asparaginase used as a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients 1 month or older who have developed hypersensitivity to E. coli-derived asparaginase.

Under the terms of the Amended and Restated License and Option Agreement dated December 18, 2017, by and between Pfenex, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ligand, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (the 'License Agreement'), Ligand previously received a $2.0 million payment upon FDA's acceptance for review of the Biologics License Application and is entitled to receive $5.0 million upon the first commercial sale following commercial launch. Ligand is eligible to receive up to an additional $155.5 million in milestone payments, excluding the expected $5.0 million milestone due upon the first commercial sale. Ligand is also entitled to receive tiered low to mid-single digit royalties based on worldwide net sales of any products developed pursuant to the License Agreement, including Rylaze.

Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains forward-looking statements by Ligand that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect Ligand's judgment as of the date of this report. Words such as 'plans,' 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' and 'will,' and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing of any milestone payment. Actual events or results may differ from Ligand's expectations due to risks and uncertainties inherent in Ligand's business, including, without limitation: Ligand's is dependent on Jazz on the commercialization of JZP-458, including the timing of the first commercial sale, and Jazz may not generate net sales to generate royalties payable to Ligand; and other risks described in Ligand's prior filings with the SEC. The failure to meet expectations with respect to any of the foregoing matters may reduce Ligand's stock price. Ligand disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.










Disclaimer

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2021 13:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
