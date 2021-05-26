Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated : Benchmark Investor Conference Presentation

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT 2

The following presentation contains forward-looking statements by Ligand and its partners that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect Ligand's and it's partners' judgment as of the date of this presentation. Words such as "plans," "believes," "expects," "projects," "could," "anticipates," and "will," and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations regarding research and development programs, the timing of the initiation or compilation of preclinical studies and clinical trials by Ligand and its partners, expectations regarding product approvals, including the potential first approvals of product candidates based on the OmniAb platform, and launches by Ligand or its partners and the timing thereof, total addressable market for antibodies. Actual events or results may differ from Ligand's expectations due to risks and uncertainties inherit in Ligand's business, including the inherit risks of clinical development and regulatory approval of product candidates, including that FDA or foreign regulatory authorities may not agree with our or our partners' conclusions regarding the results of clinical trials; Ligand may be unable to successfully integrate operations from acquired businesses or may face other difficulties as a result of acquisitions such as strain on operational resources; the total addressable market for antibodies or other therapeutics may be smaller than estimated; we face competition with respect to our technology platforms, including OmniAb, which may demonstrate greater market acceptance or superiority; Kyprolis®, EVOMELA® and Zulresso™ may not perform as expected; Ligand relies on collaborative partners for milestone and royalty payments, royalties, materials revenue, contract payments and other revenue projections; the possibility that Ligand's and its partners' drug candidates might not be proved to be safe and efficacious and uncertainty regarding the commercial performance of Ligand's and/or its partners' products; and other risks and uncertainties described in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. Additional risks may apply to forward-looking statements made in this presentation. Information regarding partnered products and programs comes from information publicly released by our partners. This presentation describes the typical roles and responsibilities of Ligand and our partners and is not intended to be a complete description in all cases. Our trademarks, trade names and service marks referenced herein include Ligand, Captisol, Pelican Expression Technology, OmniAb, OmniChicken, OmniRat, OmniMouse, OmniFlic, OmniClic and OmniTaur . Each other trademark, trade name or service mark appearing in this presentation belongs to its owner.

Ligand disclaims responsibility for any statement by a person other than its employees and the views expressed by persons other than Ligand employees do not necessarily reflect the views of Ligand.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our good faith beliefs (or those of the indicated third parties) and speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Ligand undertakes no obligation to revise or update this presentation to reflect events or circumstances or update third party research numbers after the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.