Light S A : Demonstrações Financeiras em Padrões Internacionais - Demonstrações Financeiras em BR GAAP (versão em inglês)

HEADLINES

2Q21

Light S.A. posted Adjusted EBITDA of R$ 386 million in 2Q21, a YoY increase of 166% (R$ 145 million) primarily driven by the Distribution business.

Net income in the quarter was R$ 3.2 million vs. a loss of R$ 44.7 million in 2Q20.

Manageable costs in the Distribution business (PMS) fell by 8.2% (R$ 194 million) compared with 2Q20.

The 12-monthcollection rate at June 2021 was 96.7%, 1.0 p.p. higher than at March 2021 and 1.3 p.p. higher than at June 2020.

Total losses on grid load (12-month)ended 2Q21 at 26.85%, down 0.33 p.p. on 1Q21.