Light S A : Demonstrações Financeiras em Padrões Internacionais - Demonstrações Financeiras em BR GAAP (versão em inglês)

Light S.A. posted Adjusted EBITDA of R$ 386 million in 2Q21, a YoY increase of 166% (R$ 145 million) primarily driven by the Distribution business.
Net income in the quarter was R$ 3.2 millionvs. a loss of R$ 44.7 million in 2Q20.
Manageable costs in the Distribution business (PMS) fell by 8.2% (R$ 194 million) compared with 2Q20.
The12-monthcollection rate at June 2021 was 96.7%, 1.0 p.p. higher than at March 2021 and 1.3 p.p. higher than at June 2020.
Total losses on grid load(12-month)ended 2Q21 at 26.85%, down 0.33 p.p. on 1Q21.
Billed market in 2Q21 were 6,176 GWh, exceeding 2Q20 by 339 GWh (+5.8%). Captive- and free-market sales grew by 9.7%.
With the Infrastructure Debentures and Bonds issued in 2Q21, our average debt maturity was lengthened to 3.3 years (2.1 years in 1Q21).
Improved power quality has placed our Distribution business among the top utilities inBrazil-3rd for EOD and 2nd for EOF.
As part of our ESG agenda, we created an ESG+ Committee and issued Light's first sustainable bonds.
Message from the CEO
The Light of the Future
Following the initial steps taken by our new management team under a 100-day plan completed early in the 2nd quarter, we have started a new chapter at Light. We now have a renovated Board of Directors entirely composed of independent members-1/3 of whom are women-and an established operational and financial strategy and long- term business plan. Light is implementing a proven management model that ensures the business achieves sustainable results.
Among the biggest challenges currently facing Light is reducing electricity theft, one of the core pillars of our mandate. Our strategy involves a high level of discipline and efforts to gain back lost market with a focus on operations, including routine inspections, normalization and incorporation of new customers, replacement of obsolete equipment, deployment of new technologies, and consistent field-crew training and
management. Our teams have been tireless in their efforts despite the pandemic, demonstrating the determination of the entire Light team to reverse once and for all the dynamics of electricity theft in our service area.
The operational improvement plan for the Distribution business, which has been designed taking account of the complexities of the business and the interdependencies between multiple fronts-including losses,
collection, judicial contingencies, manageable costs/expenses and liability management-is expected to produce its full impact over a medium-term horizon, which shows how much still needs to be done. But only by effectively implementing these needed improvements will we be able to achieve our target of sustainable operating cash flows.
In the first six months of the year, we have invested more than R$ 170 million in anti-theft and collection efforts, 40% more than in the first half of 2020.
Nonato Castro
CEO | Light
Message from the CEO
Light has also continued to invest in power quality and consistently improving EODi and EOFi, in line with the best-performing large distribution companies in Brazil. In June, Light SESA was the 3rd highest ranked company for EOD and 2nd for EOF.
The results we are reporting this quarter demonstrate our determination to transform the business. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was R$ 386 million in the quarter. In the Distribution business, collection process improvements supported an increase in the collection rate for the second consecutive quarter. At 96.7%, the collection rate improved by 170 bps from December 2020. We continued our efforts to reduce manageable costs (Personnel, Materials & Services), which fell 8.2% compared with 2Q20. Light recorded total losses on grid load of 26.85% in 2Q21, a reduction of 0.33 p.p from 1Q21. This is a small-step improvement, but we are working to make it a steady trend. The current gap from the regulatory cap on pass-throughs to electricity rates is 7.55 p.p. We therefore still have a long way to go, and
there are no shortcuts when it comes to achieving sustainable results.
In the Generation business, we successfully mitigated impacts from the challenging
To date since the beginning of the year, we have invested more than R$ 170 million in
anti-theft efforts and collection efforts.
hydrologic conditions, with operating income underperforming 2Q20 by only 9.4%. We also preventively mitigated risks from higher exposure to the spot market, a worsening GSF and anticipated higher prices in the 2nd half of the year.
In addition, we made important strides in liability management during the quarter, improving our debt profile and lengthening maturities. With our debenture and bond issuances in 2Q21, average debt maturities were lengthened to 3.3 years from 2.1 years in 1Q21. Light currently has a robust cash
position of R$ 6 billion, and the financial health to meet our obligations and maintain investments and operational improvements.
As well as operational and financial metrics, Light's variable compensation targets include ESG indicators such as diversity, waste and reforestation. We and our Board of Directors are committed to strengthening Light's ESG agenda, with support from a newly created, dedicated committee advising the Board, called the ESG+ Committee. We are also pleased to announce the completion this week of Light's first issuance of sustainable bonds.
We will continue forward as a strengthened Company, confident that we are on the right path to building a new, more efficient, dynamic, agile and modern organization-the Light of the future.
Consolidated
Light S.A.
Financial Performance
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was R$
385.9 million in 2Q21, a gain of 166.6% from R$ 144.7 million in 2Q20.
Adjusted EBITDA in the Distribution business was R$ 215.2 million in 2Q21, an increase of R$ 229.7 million from 2Q20 (R$ -
14.5 million) primarily driven by lower manageable costs and expenses, especially PMS; provisions for contingencies and BAD DEBT; and fair value of Indemnifiable Concession Assets (VNR).
Adjusted EBITDA in the Generation business was R$ 138.8 million in 2Q21, down 9.4% from 2Q20 (R$ 153.2 million). The reduction reflects worsening hydrologic conditions in the year and the resulting higher spot prices, although our strategy of seasonalizing Physical Guarantee and contracts has led to a YoY reduction in power trading in 2Q21.
| Adjusted EBITDA by segment |
2Q20 / 2Q21 - R$ MM
In the Trading business, Adjusted EBITDA was R$ 40.2 million in 2Q21 vs. R$ 11.0 million in 2Q20, an increase of 265.5% driven by higher revenue from the resale of electricity. The 18.9% hike in average electricity selling prices compared with 2Q20, coupled with an increase in the Difference Settlement Price (PLD) and spot sales, contributed to the higher EBITDA.
C O N S O L I D A T E D
5
