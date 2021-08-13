Light S A : Notice to the Market - Earnings Release 2Q21

Billed Sales 2Q21 vs. 2Q20
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Utilities
|
Grid Load | 12 months
|
Total Consumption
|
35,430 GWh (+1.5%)
|
62.4% Captive | 32.3% Free | 5.3% Utilities
|
|
Losses in GWh (12 months)
|
9,094
|
|
9,377
|
9,303
|
9,902
|
9,833
|
Losses ex-REN
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,825
|
|
9,087
|
8,992
|
9,547
|
9,512
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REN
|
25.29%
|
|
25.99%
|
25.92%
|
27.18%
|
26.85%
|
|
Regulatory Threshold
|
|
|
|
|
Total Losses/Grid Load (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19.20%
|
|
19.20%
|
19.20%
|
19.30%
|
19.30%
|
|
|
June '20
|
|
Sept '20
|
Dec '20
|
Mar '21
|
June '21
|
|
|
Non-Technical
|
35%
|
33%
|
32%
|
38%
|
40%
|
Conventional-Approach
|
Area
|
Losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special-Approach Area
|
|
|
|
68%
|
62%
|
60%
|
|
65%
|
|
67%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Collection rates improving and ADA declining
| Collection rate by segment [12-month]|
(including overdue REN installment payments)
| ADA/GROSS REVENUE [12-month]|
Extraordinary ADA
ADA/Gross Revenue
|
Retail
|
Large Customers Government/Other Total Collections
|
3.3%
|
3.8%
|
3.9%
|
4.0%
|
3.2%
|
Jun'20
|
Sep'20
|
Dec'20
|
Mar'21
|
Jun'21
|
|
|
Mar '21
|
|
|
June '21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Collection | Higher disconnection volumes and
|
ADA | R$ 121.9 MM in 2Q21 (-3.17% vs 2Q20¹)
|
process improvements,
|
including negotiations,
|
administrative proceedings and activation of
delinquent customers via machine learning-enabled
ARU collection systems
|
Note: (1) Excluding additional provision for the pandemic (R$97.0 MM)
|
4
|
2Q21 Results
Evolution of operational quality indicators
|
7.03
|
6.66
|
7.04
|
|
6.95
|
6.87
|
|
EOD and EOF below ANEEL-
|
|
|
|
|
established limits under the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
concession agreement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EOD 8.02 h | EOF 5.15x
|
4.68
|
4.61
|
4.66
|
|
4.41
|
|
|
Targeted multi-annual investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
plans and preventive maintenance
|
June '20
|
Sept '20
|
Dec '20
|
Mar '21
|
June '21
|
|
activities
|
|
|
|
EODi [hours]
|
|
EOFi (times)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In 2Q21 Light recorded the 3rd best EOD and 2nd best EOF* among electric utilities with 1 million+ customers.
*Source: ANEEL
EODi - Equivalent Internally Caused Outage Duration per Consumer Unit | EOFi - Equivalent Internally Caused Outage Frequency per Consumer Unit
