  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Light S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIGT3   BRLIGTACNOR2

LIGHT S.A.

(LIGT3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 08/12
14.58 BRL   +1.25%
02:12pLIGHT S A : Notice to the Market - Earnings Release 2Q21
08/11LIGHT S A : 7th debentures Light Energia - SECOND PARTY OPINION - SPO LIGHT Energia FINAL ENG
07/27LIGHT S A : Aviso aos Acionistas
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Light S A : Notice to the Market - Earnings Release 2Q21

08/13/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
2Q21

RESULTS

Billed Sales 2Q21 vs. 2Q20

Total Sales

+ 339

6,176 GWh

+ 9.7%

+ 5.8%

GWh

Captive + Free

  • 3.9%
  • 17.1%
  • 17.1% - 35.0%

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Utilities

Grid Load | 12 months

Total Consumption

35,430 GWh (+1.5%)

62.4% Captive | 32.3% Free | 5.3% Utilities

2Q21 Results

2

Losses in GWh (12 months)

9,094

9,377

9,303

9,902

9,833

Losses ex-REN

8,825

9,087

8,992

9,547

9,512

Total Losses

REN

25.29%

25.99%

25.92%

27.18%

26.85%

Regulatory Threshold

Total Losses/Grid Load (%)

19.20%

19.20%

19.20%

19.30%

19.30%

June '20

Sept '20

Dec '20

Mar '21

June '21

Non-Technical

35%

33%

32%

38%

40%

Conventional-Approach

Area

Losses

Special-Approach Area

68%

62%

60%

65%

67%

2Q21 Results

3

Collection rates improving and ADA declining

| Collection rate by segment [12-month]|

(including overdue REN installment payments)

| ADA/GROSS REVENUE [12-month]|

6.6%

7.1%

Extraordinary ADA

ADA/Gross Revenue

Retail

Large Customers Government/Other Total Collections

3.3%

3.8%

3.9%

4.0%

3.2%

Jun'20

Sep'20

Dec'20

Mar'21

Jun'21

Mar '21

June '21

Collection | Higher disconnection volumes and

ADA | R$ 121.9 MM in 2Q21 (-3.17% vs 2Q20¹)

process improvements,

including negotiations,

administrative proceedings and activation of

delinquent customers via machine learning-enabled

ARU collection systems

Note: (1) Excluding additional provision for the pandemic (R$97.0 MM)

4

2Q21 Results

Evolution of operational quality indicators

7.03

6.66

7.04

6.95

6.87

EOD and EOF below ANEEL-

established limits under the

concession agreement

EOD 8.02 h | EOF 5.15x

4.68

4.61

4.66

4.41

Targeted multi-annual investment

4.15

plans and preventive maintenance

June '20

Sept '20

Dec '20

Mar '21

June '21

activities

EODi [hours]

EOFi (times)

In 2Q21 Light recorded the 3rd best EOD and 2nd best EOF* among electric utilities with 1 million+ customers.

*Source: ANEEL

EODi - Equivalent Internally Caused Outage Duration per Consumer Unit | EOFi - Equivalent Internally Caused Outage Frequency per Consumer Unit

2Q21 Results

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 18:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 12 878 M 2 460 M 2 460 M
Net income 2021 290 M 55,4 M 55,4 M
Net Debt 2021 4 950 M 946 M 946 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 5 432 M 1 039 M 1 038 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 5 558
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart LIGHT S.A.
Duration : Period :
Light S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIGHT S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 14,58 BRL
Average target price 20,36 BRL
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raimundo Nonato Alencar de Castro Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Caixeta Barroso Chief Financial Officer
David Zylbersztajn Independent Chairman
Marcus Auguste Pimenta Engineering Director
Ricardo Reisen de Pinho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIGHT S.A.-40.00%1 037
NEXTERA ENERGY7.58%162 826
ENEL S.P.A.-5.22%93 522
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION15.43%81 311
IBERDROLA, S.A.-13.38%73 433
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.84%69 586