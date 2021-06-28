Log in
    LIGT3   BRLIGTACNOR2

LIGHT S.A.

(LIGT3)
Light S A : Notice to Shareholders - information related to the inplit/split of shares

06/28/2021 | 07:45am EDT
LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly-Held Company

Notice to Shareholders

Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 358/02, as amended, informs its shareholders, in continuity with the Material Fact disclosed on April 29, 2021, the following information related to the inplit of all shares issued by Light with the simultaneous split of each share ("Transaction"), as approved by the shareholders at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 29, 2021:

  1. Deadline for Position Adjustment: On June 27, 2021, occurred the deadline for the Company's shareholders, at their own discretion, adjust their shareholding position in multiple lots of 100 (one hundred) shares through trading on B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), in order to ensure the ownership of an entire number of shares as a result of the Transaction.
  2. Effectiveness of the Transaction: As of today, June 28, 2021, the Transaction is completed. In this way, the shareholding positions will be simultaneously grouped and split in the same ratio and will be traded based on the positions resulting from such Transaction. Shareholders holding shares in non-multiple numbers of 100 (one hundred) will have their positions grouped, the fractions being separated and combined for subsequent auction, so that the position after the Transaction will be represented by the multiple of 100 (one hundred) immediately preceding the position previously held.
  3. Auction of Remaining Fractions: Any fractions of shares remaining from the inplit will be separated, agglutinated in whole numbers, and sold at auction. This auction will take place on a date to be announced in due course by the Company.
    The proceeds of the auction will be prorated proportionally among the fraction holders after the financial settlement of the auction, as follows:
    1. Shareholders with updated registration data: amounts will be deposited in the checking account indicated in the registration of the respective shareholder;
    2. Shareholders with shares deposited at B3's Central Depositary: amounts will be credited directly to the Central Depositary, which will be responsible for transferring them to the respective shareholder through its custody agent; and
    3. Other shareholders: amounts will be available at the Company for receipt by the respective shareholder upon registration update for crediting these amounts.

The Company is available for any further clarification via the e-mail ri@light.com.br.

Rio de Janeiro, June 28, 2021.

Roberto Caixeta Barroso

Investor Relations Officer

LIGHT S.A.

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 11:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
