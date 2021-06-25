Log in
    LIGT3   BRLIGTACNOR2

LIGHT S.A.

(LIGT3)
Light S A : Notice to the Market - Energy acquired in the 23rd Existing Energy Auction A-4

06/25/2021 | 09:47pm EDT
LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly-Held Company

Notice to the Market

Light S.A. ("Light" or "Company") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), in compliance with the provisions set forth on CVM Instruction 358/02, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, at the 23rd Existing Energy Auction A-4, held today by the Brazil's Board of Commercialization of Electric Energy (CCEE), its subsidiary Light Serviços de Eletricidade S.A. acquired energy in the total amount of 74,94 MWaverage, at an average price of R$151.15/MWh, starting supply in January 2025 and effective for up to 15 years.

This energy will replace contracts currently in place maturing in December 2024 with an updated average price of approximately R$357.77/MWh, representing a reduction of around 57,8%.

The lower cost of energy acquisition will benefit consumers with lower tariffs in the future, contributes to the plans of loss combat and default reduction, as well as decreasing the pressure on the Company's cash flow.

Rio de Janeiro, June 25, 2021.

Roberto Caixeta Barroso

Investor Relations Officer

LIGHT S.A.

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2021 01:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
