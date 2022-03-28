Light : AEGM - Call Notice

LIGHT S.A.

National Corporate Taxpayers No. Publicly-Held Company Registration ID No. (CNPJ) 03.378.521/0001-75 Company (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1 CALL NOTICE

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The Shareholders of LIGHT S.A. ("Company") are invited to attend the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting ("General Meeting") to be held, at first call, on April 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., exclusively by digital means, via the Ten Meetings platform, pursuant to article 4, paragraph 2nd, section I, and article 21-C, paragraph 2nd and 3rd, of CVM Instruction No. 481, of December 17, 2009 ("ICVM 481/09"), in order to resolve on the following agenda:

I. Issues included in the agenda of the Annual Shareholders Meeting: 1. To examine, discuss and vote on the accounts rendered by the managers, the management report and the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021; 2. To examine, discuss and vote on the capital budget for year 2022 and the proposed allocation of income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021; 3. To install and set the number of members of the Fiscal Council of the Company; 4. To elect the sitting and alternate members of the Fiscal Council of the Company; 5. To determine the global annual remuneration of the Company's managers for the fiscal year 2022; and 6. To determine the annual global remuneration of the members of the Fiscal Council.

II. Issues included in the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting: 1. To approve the Company's Share-Based Long-Term Incentive Plan; 2. To approve the amendment and restatement of the Bylaws of the Company to implement the following changes: (a) amend article 10 to make it reflect the change in the frequency of meetings of the Company's Board of Directors; (b) amend article 11 to improve the wording of sections XIII, XV, XVI and XXII relating to the powers of the Company's Board of Directors; (c) amend article 16 to expressly provide for the possibility of substitution of powers of attorney for judicial purposes with the reservation of equal powers; and (d) exclusion of section XXIV of article 11 and articles 25, 29, 30 and 33 for compliance with current regulations and the Novo Mercado Regulations;



3. To examine, discuss and vote on the proposed amendment to the Bylaws for inclusion of authorization for the Company to sign Indemnity Commitments with its managers; and

4.

To approve the restatement of the Bylaws to implement the amendments proposed herein.

Information to Shareholders:

The General Meeting shall be held exclusively by electronic means, pursuant to article 4, paragraph 2nd, section I, and article 21-C, paragraph 2nd and 3rd, of ICVM 481/09. The Shareholders may exercise their voting rights through: (i) remote voting ballot, sending their voting instructions prior to the General Meeting ("Voting Ballot"); or, (ii) attendance via electronic system on the Ten Meetings platform at the time of the General Meeting.

In order to attend the General Meeting on the electronic platform, the shareholders shall send the Company a request for access accompanied by the documents listed below within up to forty-eight (48) hours before the General Meeting, that is, by 11:00 a.m. of April 25, 2022, by email, to the addressri@light.com.br. The proxies appointed by the shareholders shall send their respective instrument of appointment to the same email, also within forty-eight (48) hours before the General Meeting.

Any shareholder may appoint a proxy to attend the General Meeting and vote on his/her/its behalf. In the event of representation, the shareholder shall comply with the terms of article 126 of Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporation Law"), and the proxy shall have been appointed less than one (1) year previously and be a shareholder, manager of the Company or lawyer, or even a financial institution.

A Shareholder who chooses to exercise his/her voting rights through the remote voting ballot, pursuant to ICVM 481/09, as amended, shall send the corresponding Voting Ballot, by April 20, 2022, inclusive, through his/her respective custodian agent, the bank in charge of the bookkeeping of the shares of the Company, or directly to the Company, by email ri@light.com.br.A Shareholder who chooses to exercise his/her remote voting rights through service providers shall contact their custodian agent or the institution in charge of the bookkeeping of the shares of the Company, depending on whether his/her shares are deposited in a central depositary or not, in compliance with the rules determined by them for the transmission of voting instructions, as well as the deadlines stipulated for the votes to be sent.

We emphasize that, in the event of a discrepancy between the remote voting ballot received directly by the Company and the voting instructions that may be sent to the custodian agents or the bookkeeper of the shares of the Company, the latter shall prevail.

The sending of a physical copy of the Voting Ballot to the head office of the Company is waived, as well as the certification of signature and any authentications, and the sending of a simple copy of the original documents to the email ri@light.com.br is sufficient. The shareholder will be responsible for the integrity and reliability of the

documents sent to the Company. Further information regarding the deadlines and procedures for shareholders who wish to attend the General Meeting by digital means or by submitting the Voting Ballot can be found on the Company's Investor Relations website(www.light.com.br/ri)and in the Shareholders Attendance Manual.

In order to attend the General Meeting, the shareholders shall submit the following documents:

Individual Shareholders:

 Identification document with photo (bearer of Identity Card (RG), Identity Card for Foreigners (RNE), Driver's License (CNH) or work cards officially recognized in Brazil), if the shareholder is represented by a proxy, identification document of the proxy present and the private or public power of attorney granted according to paragraph 1st, article 126, of the Corporation Law, manually signed, which does not need to contain the certified signature of the grantor or with an electronic signature through the digital certificate issued by an entity accredited by the Brazilian Public Key Infrastructure (ICP-Brasil); and

 Statement issued by the institution rendering share bookkeeping services or by the custodian institution with the number of shares listed as owned by them, dated no longer than three (3) days before the General Meeting.

Corporate Shareholders:

 Copy of the bylaws or articles of association in force and corporate documentation evidencing the shareholder's legal representation powers (minutes of election of managers and/or proxy, provided that in the event of attendance by proxy, certification of the signature of the grantor is not required);

 Identification document with photo (bearer of Identity Card (RG), Identity Card for Foreigners (RNE), Driver's License (CNH) or work cards officially recognized in Brazil) of the legal representative(s); and

 Statement issued by the institution rendering share bookkeeping services or by the custodian institution with the number of shares listed as owned by them, dated no longer than three (3) days before the General Meeting.

Investment Funds:

 Copy of the restated bylaws of the fund and of the bylaws or articles of association of its administrator or manager, as the case may be, together with corporate documentation evidencing the powers of legal representation of the administrator or manager, as the case may be (election of managers and/or proxy, provided that in the event of attendance by proxy, the certification of the signature of the grantor is not required);

 Identification document with photo (bearer of Identity Card (RG), Identity Card for Foreigners (RNE)., Driver's License (CNH) or work cards officially recognized in Brazil) of the legal representative(s); and

 Statement issued by the institution rendering share bookkeeping services or by the custodian institution with the number of shares listed as owned by them, dated no longer than three (3) days before the General Meeting.

For shareholders who wish to attend by submitting the Voting Ballot, the Company waives certification of the signature in the documents submitted, as well as notary or consular certification or apostille of those signed abroad.

In addition, the Company will not require a certified translation of documents originally drawn up in English or Spanish or accompanied by the respective translation in those languages.

In compliance with the provisions of ICVM 481/09, the shareholders shall be given access through the Internet, on the website of the Brazilian Securities Commission (www.cvm.gov.br), on the website of the Company (http://www.light.com.br/ri) and on the webpage of B3 (www.b3.com.br), to all documents and information necessary for understanding the matters to be discussed, including the documents provided for in article 133 of the Corporation Law, as well as the Shareholders Attendance Manual and the Management Proposal for the matters to be resolved.

Rio de Janeiro, March 28, 2022.

Wilson Martins Poit Chairman of the Board of Directors