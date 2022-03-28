Light : AEGM - Manual for Attending the Shareholders' Meetings

Attendance Manual
Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Light S.A.
LGSXY
ADR-OTC
I -
Company MessageDear Shareholders,
The present Attendance Manual ("Attendance Manual") for the Company's Annual and
Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ("General Meeting" or "Meeting") of Light S.A. aims to provide transparency and to facilitate and encourage the Company's shareholders attendance in the General Meeting, to be held on April 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., exclusively by digital means.
This document is in line with the principles and best practices of corporate governance adopted by the Company, but it does not relieve the parties from the careful and complete reading of the other documents related to the General Meeting, in particular the Management Proposal, prepared in accordance with the rules of the Brazilian Securities
Commission ("CVM") and Law No. 6404, of December 15, 1976, as amended
("Corporation Law"), and available at the head office of Light, on the Company's investor relations website (www.ri.light.com.br), and on the websites of CVM (www.cvm.gov.br)
and B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") (http://www.b3.com.br).
The Company counts on the presence of its shareholders and informs that its Investor Relations area is at disposal to clarify eventual doubts regarding the General Meeting.
Sincerely,
Wilson Martins Poit Chairman of the Board of DirectorsRaimundo Nonato Alencar de Castro
Chief Executive Officer
II -
Call Notice
CALL NOTICE
ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
The Shareholders of LIGHT S.A. ("Company") are invited to attend the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting ("General Meeting") to be held, at first call, on April
27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., exclusively by digital means, via the Ten Meetings platform, pursuant to article 4, paragraph 2nd, section I, and article 21-C, paragraph 2nd and 3rd, of CVM Instruction No. 481, of December 17, 2009 ("ICVM 481/09"), in order to resolve on the following agenda:
expressly provide for the possibility of substitution of powers of attorney for judicial purposes with the reservation of equal powers; and (d) exclusion of section XXIV of article 11 and articles 25, 29, 30 and 33 for compliance with current regulations and the Novo Mercado Regulations;
3. To examine, discuss and vote on the proposed amendment to the Bylaws for inclusion of authorization for the Company to sign Indemnity Commitments with its managers; and
4.
To approve the restatement of the Bylaws to implement the amendments proposed herein.
Rio de Janeiro, March 28, 2022.
Wilson Martins Poit Chairman of the Board of Directors
