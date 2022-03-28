Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Light SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIGT3   BRLIGTACNOR2

LIGHT SA

(LIGT3)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03/28 04:07:39 pm EDT
10.44 BRL   +2.25%
12:04aLIGHT : EGM - Distance Voting Ballot
PU
03/28LIGHT : AGM – Remote Voting Form
PU
03/28LIGHT : AEGM - Manual for Attending the Shareholders' Meetings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Light : AEGM - Manual for Attending the Shareholders' Meetings

03/28/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attendance Manual

Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Light S.A.

LGSXY

ADR-OTC

Table of Contents

I - Company Message ................................................................................................ 2

II - Call Notice .......................................................................................................... 3

III - Guidelines for Attendance in the Meeting ........................................................... 5

1. Digital Platform .................................................................................................... 5

1.1. Procedure of registration to attend the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders'

Meeting ......................................................................................................................... 8

2. Remote Voting ..................................................................................................... 8

IV - General Guidelines ........................................................................................... 10

V - Talk to the IR .................................................................................................... 10

EXHIBIT I .................................................................................................................... 11

I -

Company MessageDear Shareholders,

The present Attendance Manual ("Attendance Manual") for the Company's Annual and

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ("General Meeting" or "Meeting") of Light S.A. aims to provide transparency and to facilitate and encourage the Company's shareholders attendance in the General Meeting, to be held on April 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., exclusively by digital means.

This document is in line with the principles and best practices of corporate governance adopted by the Company, but it does not relieve the parties from the careful and complete reading of the other documents related to the General Meeting, in particular the Management Proposal, prepared in accordance with the rules of the Brazilian Securities

Commission ("CVM") and Law No. 6404, of December 15, 1976, as amended

("Corporation Law"), and available at the head office of Light, on the Company's investor relations website (www.ri.light.com.br), and on the websites of CVM (www.cvm.gov.br)

and B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") (http://www.b3.com.br).

The Company counts on the presence of its shareholders and informs that its Investor Relations area is at disposal to clarify eventual doubts regarding the General Meeting.

Sincerely,

Wilson Martins Poit Chairman of the Board of DirectorsRaimundo Nonato Alencar de Castro

Chief Executive Officer

II -

Call Notice

LIGHT S.A.

National Corporate

Publicly-Held Company

Company Registration

Taxpayers No.

ID No. (NIRE):

(CNPJ)

3'3.300.263.16-1

03.378.521/0001-75

CALL NOTICE

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The Shareholders of LIGHT S.A. ("Company") are invited to attend the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting ("General Meeting") to be held, at first call, on April

27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., exclusively by digital means, via the Ten Meetings platform, pursuant to article 4, paragraph 2nd, section I, and article 21-C, paragraph 2nd and 3rd, of CVM Instruction No. 481, of December 17, 2009 ("ICVM 481/09"), in order to resolve on the following agenda:

  • I. Issues included in the agenda of the Annual Shareholders Meeting:

    • 1. To examine, discuss and vote on the accounts rendered by the managers, the management report and the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021;

    • 2. To examine, discuss and vote on the capital budget for year 2022 and the proposed allocation of income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021;

    • 3. To install and set the number of members of the Fiscal Council of the Company;

    • 4. To elect the sitting and alternate members of the Fiscal Council of the Company;

    • 5. To determine the global annual remuneration of the Company's managers for the fiscal year 2022; and

    • 6. To determine the annual global remuneration of the members of the Fiscal Council.

  • II. Issues included in the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting:

    • 1. To approve the Company's Share-Based Long-Term Incentive Plan;

    • 2. To approve the amendment and restatement of the Bylaws of the Company to implement the following changes: (a) amend article 10 to make it reflect the change in the frequency of meetings of the Company's Board of Directors; (b) amend article 11 to improve the wording of sections XIII, XV, XVI and XXII relating to the powers of the Company's Board of Directors; (c) amend article 16 to

expressly provide for the possibility of substitution of powers of attorney for judicial purposes with the reservation of equal powers; and (d) exclusion of section XXIV of article 11 and articles 25, 29, 30 and 33 for compliance with current regulations and the Novo Mercado Regulations;

3. To examine, discuss and vote on the proposed amendment to the Bylaws for inclusion of authorization for the Company to sign Indemnity Commitments with its managers; and

4.

To approve the restatement of the Bylaws to implement the amendments proposed herein.

Rio de Janeiro, March 28, 2022.

Wilson Martins Poit Chairman of the Board of Directors

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 03:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIGHT SA
12:04aLIGHT : EGM - Distance Voting Ballot
PU
03/28LIGHT : AGM – Remote Voting Form
PU
03/28LIGHT : AEGM - Manual for Attending the Shareholders' Meetings
PU
03/28LIGHT : AEGM - Call Notice
PU
03/25TRANSCRIPT : Light S.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 25, 2022
CI
03/21LIGHT : Notice to Shareholders - Vehicle's change for legal publications
PU
03/16LIGHT : Notice to the Market - Tariff Review 2022 Presentation
PU
03/15LIGHT : Material Fact - ANEEL approves 2022 Light SESA's Tariff Review
PU
01/21LIGHT : Fitch Affirms Light's Ratings
PU
2021LIGHT S A : Material Fact – Signing of the SPA of Light's stake in Guanhães Energia ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 912 M 2 903 M 2 903 M
Net income 2021 300 M 62,6 M 62,6 M
Net Debt 2021 7 064 M 1 474 M 1 474 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 3 889 M 812 M 812 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 5 313
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart LIGHT SA
Duration : Period :
Light SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIGHT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 10,44 BRL
Average target price 14,36 BRL
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raimundo Nonato Alencar de Castro Chief Executive & Investor Relations Officer
Firmino Ferreira Sampaio Neto Chairman
Ricardo Reisen de Pinho Independent Director
Hélio Paulo Ferraz Independent Director
Carlos Vinicius de Sa Roriz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIGHT SA-13.11%799
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.57%164 753
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.03%84 019
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.43%75 202
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.7.23%68 072
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.32%66 577