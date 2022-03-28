Light : AEGM - Manual for Attending the Shareholders' Meetings

Attendance Manual

Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Light S.A.

LGSXY

ADR-OTC

Table of Contents

I - Company Message ................................................................................................ 2

II - Call Notice .......................................................................................................... 3

III - Guidelines for Attendance in the Meeting ........................................................... 5

1. Digital Platform .................................................................................................... 5

1.1. Procedure of registration to attend the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders'

Meeting ......................................................................................................................... 8

2. Remote Voting ..................................................................................................... 8

IV - General Guidelines ........................................................................................... 10

V - Talk to the IR .................................................................................................... 10

EXHIBIT I .................................................................................................................... 11

I -

Company MessageDear Shareholders,

The present Attendance Manual ("Attendance Manual") for the Company's Annual and

Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting ("General Meeting" or "Meeting") of Light S.A. aims to provide transparency and to facilitate and encourage the Company's shareholders attendance in the General Meeting, to be held on April 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., exclusively by digital means.

This document is in line with the principles and best practices of corporate governance adopted by the Company, but it does not relieve the parties from the careful and complete reading of the other documents related to the General Meeting, in particular the Management Proposal, prepared in accordance with the rules of the Brazilian Securities

Commission ("CVM") and Law No. 6404, of December 15, 1976, as amended

("Corporation Law"), and available at the head office of Light, on the Company's investor relations website (www.ri.light.com.br), and on the websites of CVM (www.cvm.gov.br)

and B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") (http://www.b3.com.br).

The Company counts on the presence of its shareholders and informs that its Investor Relations area is at disposal to clarify eventual doubts regarding the General Meeting.

Sincerely,

Wilson Martins Poit Chairman of the Board of DirectorsRaimundo Nonato Alencar de Castro

Chief Executive Officer

II -

Call Notice

LIGHT S.A.

National Corporate Publicly-Held Company Company Registration Taxpayers No. ID No. (NIRE): (CNPJ) 3'3.300.263.16-1 03.378.521/0001-75 CALL NOTICE

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The Shareholders of LIGHT S.A. ("Company") are invited to attend the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting ("General Meeting") to be held, at first call, on April

27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., exclusively by digital means, via the Ten Meetings platform, pursuant to article 4, paragraph 2nd, section I, and article 21-C, paragraph 2nd and 3rd, of CVM Instruction No. 481, of December 17, 2009 ("ICVM 481/09"), in order to resolve on the following agenda:

I. Issues included in the agenda of the Annual Shareholders Meeting: 1. To examine, discuss and vote on the accounts rendered by the managers, the management report and the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021; 2. To examine, discuss and vote on the capital budget for year 2022 and the proposed allocation of income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021; 3. To install and set the number of members of the Fiscal Council of the Company; 4. To elect the sitting and alternate members of the Fiscal Council of the Company; 5. To determine the global annual remuneration of the Company's managers for the fiscal year 2022; and 6. To determine the annual global remuneration of the members of the Fiscal Council.

II. Issues included in the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting: 1. To approve the Company's Share-Based Long-Term Incentive Plan; 2. To approve the amendment and restatement of the Bylaws of the Company to implement the following changes: (a) amend article 10 to make it reflect the change in the frequency of meetings of the Company's Board of Directors; (b) amend article 11 to improve the wording of sections XIII, XV, XVI and XXII relating to the powers of the Company's Board of Directors; (c) amend article 16 to



expressly provide for the possibility of substitution of powers of attorney for judicial purposes with the reservation of equal powers; and (d) exclusion of section XXIV of article 11 and articles 25, 29, 30 and 33 for compliance with current regulations and the Novo Mercado Regulations;

3. To examine, discuss and vote on the proposed amendment to the Bylaws for inclusion of authorization for the Company to sign Indemnity Commitments with its managers; and

4.

To approve the restatement of the Bylaws to implement the amendments proposed herein.

Rio de Janeiro, March 28, 2022.

Wilson Martins Poit Chairman of the Board of Directors