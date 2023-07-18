LIGHT S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial

CNPJ nº 03.378.521/0001-75

NIRE nº 33.300.263.16-1

CAPITAL ABERTO

Assembleia Geral Extraordinária

Mapa Final Sintético

  1. Light S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial ("Light" ou "Companhia") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), nos termos da
    Resolução CVM 81/22, conforme alterada, divulga aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral o mapa final sintético de votação referente à matéria deliberada na Assembleia Geral Extraordinária de 18/07/2023 ("Anexo I").

Rio de Janeiro, 18 de julho de 2023

Eduardo Gotilla

Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores

LIGHT S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial

Anexo I

Mapa Final Sintético

Item 1

Fixar o número de membros do Conselho de Administração em 9 (nove) membros.

Opção

Por Peso do Voto

Ações

% Total

% Efetivos

TOTAL

301.865.216

100,00%

100,00%

A - Aprovar

264.257.666

87,54%

98,75%

B - Rejeitar

3.339.700

1,11%

1,25%

C - Abster-se

34.267.850

11,35%

-

Item 2

A nova composição do Conselho de Administração, mediante a eleição (ou reeleição, conforme o caso) de todos os seus membros.

Opção

Por Peso do Voto

Ações

% Total

% Efetivos

TOTAL

301.865.216

100,00%

100,00%

A - Aprovar

269.898.955

89,41%

99,87%

B - Rejeitar

359.661

0,12%

0,13%

C - Abster-se

31.606.600

10,47%

-

LIGHT S.A. - Under Judicial Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

Extraordinary General Meeting

Final Synthetic Map

Light S.A. - Under Judicial Reorganization ("Company" or "Light") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), in accordance with the provisions set forth in CVM Resolution 81/22, as amended, discloses to its shareholders and to the market in general the final summary map of voting referring to the matter submitted to the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 07/18/2023 ("Appendix I").

Rio de Janeiro, July 18, 2023.

Eduardo Gotilla

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

LIGHT S.A. - Under Judicial Reorganization

Appendix I

Final Synthetic Map

Resolution 1

Set the number of members of the Board of Directors at nine (9) members.

Option

Weighted voting

Shares

% Total

% Effective

TOTAL

301.865.216

100,00%

100,00%

A - Approve

264.257.666

87,54%

98,75%

B - Reject

3.339.700

1,11%

1,25%

C - Abstain

34.267.850

11,35%

-

Resolution 2

The new composition of the Board of Directors, through the election (or reelection, as the case may be) of all its members.

Option

Weighted voting

Shares

% Total

% Effective

TOTAL

301.865.216

100,00%

100,00%

A - Approve

269.898.955

89,41%

99,87%

B - Reject

359.661

0,12%

0,13%

C - Abstain

31.606.600

10,47%

-

