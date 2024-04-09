Message from the Management

2023 presented Light with an opportunity to confront challenges it has been facing for several years.

As is well known, structural problems in the concession area and the high interest rate environment in Brazil in recent years led the Company to an economic and financial imbalance that culminated in a judicial reorganization process, which began in May.

Despite this situation, Light continued to fulfill its main objective: to guarantee quality energy distribution services for the approximately 12 million people in its concession area, which includes 31 municipalities in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

Light SESA ended 2023 as the 2nd best Distribution business in the country in terms of FEC and the 4th best in terms of DEC, among those with more than 1 million customers. These two indicators from the National Electricity Agency (Aneel) measure, respectively, the frequency and duration of any power interruptions to the consumer.

The Company also remained compliant with all its tax and regulatory obligations, as well as its employees and suppliers. In other words, the normality of its Distribution business was ensured.

In June, aware of its quality and operational vocation and its commitment to society, Light requested the Ministry of Mines and Energy and Aneel to renew its concession, which expires in 2026.

Light wants to continue providing quality services to the people of Rio de Janeiro for many years to come. The city's history of economic, industrial and social development blends with the Company's century-old history of pioneering spirit and entrepreneurship.

Throughout 2023, as a member of Light's executive board, I oversaw the Company's regulatory area and took part in all its strategic discussions.

In January 2024, I assumed the position of CEO of Light SA, with the mission of leading the work to ensure the long-term sustainability of the Company and the Concession. We are seeking conditions for Light to remain operationally, financially and economically healthy. To ensure that the Company continues to be relevant and a leading player on the national stage and in Rio de Janeiro. These conditions should become clearer this year and will be created from the outcome of the two main discussions set forth by the Company in 2023.

In the context of negotiations with creditors, we are pursuing a judicial reorganization plan that will provide Light with financial health and make the Company's recovery feasible, guaranteeing both the payment of its debts and the investments necessary to ensure the quality of the operation. These discussions are progressing, and we believe there will be a solution soon, as the creditors' meeting is scheduled for April 25.

On the other front, Light is still in talks with the Granting Authority to renew the concession through a contract that takes into consideration the most recent industry dynamics and also specific characteristics of Rio de Janeiro, which has experienced a sharp downturn in the market in recent years and where the rate of energy theft is above the national average.