1Q24 May 16, 2024

Judicial Reorganization progress: Agreement with a relevant group of

creditors, both national and international, on the commercial conditions for readjusting the debt, contributing to the process aimed at approving the plan. The General Meeting of Creditors, which began on April 25 and was suspended at the request of creditors, will resume on May 29, 2024, at 2pm.

In January, a critical fault in the subterranean electricity network linking the mainland to the Ilha do Governador and Paquetá caused an interruption in the power supply in the region, affecting around 78,000 customers. The event, although untimely, demonstrated the internal teams' ability to mobilize and work innovatively to solve problems and maintain the quality of the service.

1Q24 was marked by adverse weather eventsin the Company's concession area. In January, a strong 6-dayheatwave caused temperatures of up to 60ºC, generating thunderstorms and windstorms at the start of the year. These events, added to the challenges faced by the contingency mentioned above, had an impact on quality indicators in the quarter.

(1) Adjusted for non-recurring items as described in Annex I.