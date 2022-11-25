Advanced search
    LIGT3   BRLIGTACNOR2

LIGHT SA

(LIGT3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-25 pm EST
5.700 BRL   -2.90%
Light : Demonstrações Financeiras em Padrões Internacionais - Demonstrações Financeiras em BR GAAP (versão em inglês)
PU
Transcript : Light S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
Light : Material Fact - Share Buyback Program
PU
Light : Demonstrações Financeiras em Padrões Internacionais - Demonstrações Financeiras em BR GAAP (versão em inglês)

11/25/2022 | 04:25pm EST
EARNINGS

RELEASE

3Q22

Rio de Janeiro, November 10,2022

Earnings Webcast

November 11, 2022 | 2:00 p.m. (BRT)

Zoom ID: 839 4214 7588

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

3Q22

Operational quality was a strong point, with

Light ranking as the best and the third best distribution company in Brazil for EOFi

and EODi, respectively, among distribution companies with more than 1 million customers.

Total losses (12 months) down by 156 GWh. Total Losses/Grid Load (12 months) closed the quarter at 25.98%, a decrease of 0.43

  1. compared to 2Q22. The lower average temperature recorded in this quarter contributed to this indicator.

Incorporated Power (IEN) was 106.9 GWh

in 3Q22, 4.9% higher compared to 3Q21 (102 GWh) and 17.7% lower compared to 2Q22 (130 GWh). The replacement of obsolete meters, lever that we intensified in 2022 and that presents a sustainable result of energy, had a direct impact on this result.

Increased power in the replacement of obsolete meters. In 3Q22, we replaced more than 26,000 meters and, in the year, we already replaced more than 128,000 meters.

Continued normalizations under the inspections program, totaling 70,500 in 3Q22. In 2022, more than 292,300 inspections have already been conducted.

Increase of 2.0% in Billed Sales (116 GWh),

primarily due to the consumption of utilities, which increased by 52.5% compared to 3Q21 (124GWh).

Earnings Release

2

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

3Q22

Consolidated recurring Adjusted EBITDA

increased by 27.2%, closing 3Q22 at R$508.0 million (vs. R$453.6 million in 3Q21). We highlight the positive contributions of the Distribution business, primarily due to the reduction of losses and the decreased ADA recorded, and of the Generation business, due to seasonalization of agreements and the improvement of hydrological conditions.

Accumulated increase in recurring Adjusted EBITDA of the Distribution business in 9M22, reaching R$1,094.3

million, a 48.6% increase compared to 9M21 (R$736.5 million). In Generation business, the Adjusted EBITDA 9M22 reached R$468.7 million, 8.9% higher compared to 9M21 (R$430.3 million).

Consolidated Adjusted Cash from Operations

totaled R$569.4 million, of which R$470.2 million correspond to the Distribution business and R$127.6 million correspond to the Generation business.

Reduction in Net Debt to EBITDA, a covenant ratio, which closed 3Q22 at 3.00x, below that recorded in 2Q22 (3.23x).

Earnings Release

3

Consolidated

Light S.A.

Financial Performance

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 closed 3Q22 at R$525.6 million, a 27.2% increase compared to 3Q21 (R$413.1 million). In 9M22, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$1,664.3 million, a 36.5% increase vs. R$1,218.8 million in 9M21.

Recurring Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the effects recognized in the period and detailed in the section on the Distribution business, totaled R$508.0 million in 3Q22 and R$453.6 million in 3Q21. In 9M22, Recurring Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$1,641.9 million vs. R$1,259.3 in 9M21.

| Adjusted EBITDA - by segment |

9M22 / 9M21 - R$MM

In 3Q22, Adjusted EBITDA in the Distribution business was R$351.5 million, a 24.1% increase compared to 3Q21 (R$283.2 million) and a 60.4% increase in 9M22 (R$1,116.7 million in 2022 vs. R$696.0 million in 2021).

Excluding the effect of Indemnifiable Concession Assets, Adjusted EBITDA would have been R$450.2 million in 3Q22 vs. R$116.7 million in 3Q21, a 285.9% increase. In 9M22, Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the

C O N S O L I D A T E D

1 Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income before income tax and social contribution, equity income, other operating revenue/expense, finance revenue (expense), depreciation and amortization.

Earnings Release

4

effect of Indemnifiable Concession Assets, would have been R$1,200.5 million vs. R$312.1 million in 9M21, a 284.6% increase.

This improvement was primarily due to the effectiveness of the new tariff as of the Periodic Tariff Review Process that occurred in March 2022, as well as to the reduction of losses and the decreased ADA recorded.

Recurring Adjusted EBITDA in the Distribution business was R$333.9 million in 3Q22, reaching R$1,094.3 million in 9M22.

Adjusted EBITDA in the Generation business was R$159.9 million, an increase of R$101.6 million compared to 3Q21 (57.3%). This variation is primarily due to the seasonalization of agreements in the ACL, including an increased sale of energy in the period, and decreased energy purchase costs, due to the improvement in hydrological

conditions.

In 9M22, Adjusted EBITDA was R$468.7 vs. R$430.3 million in 9M21,

an 8.9% increase.

Adjusted EBITDA in the Trading business was R$18.5 million in 3Q22 compared to R$32.7 million in 3Q21, a 43.3% decrease, due to a lower traded volume and a decreased market price in this period. For the same reason, Adjusted EBITDA in the Trading business decreased from R$110.7 million in 9M21 to R$85.8 million in 9M22 (- 22.5%).

C O N S O L I D A T E D

Earnings Release

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 21:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
