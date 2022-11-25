Light : Demonstrações Financeiras em Padrões Internacionais - Demonstrações Financeiras em BR GAAP (versão em inglês)

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

3Q22

Operational quality was a strong point, with

Light ranking as the best and the third best distribution company in Brazil for EOFi

and EODi, respectively, among distribution companies with more than 1 million customers.

Total losses (12 months) down by 156 GWh. Total Losses/Grid Load (12 months) closed the quarter at 25.98%, a decrease of 0.43

compared to 2Q22. The lower average temperature recorded in this quarter contributed to this indicator.

Incorporated Power (IEN) was 106.9 GWh

in 3Q22, 4.9% higher compared to 3Q21 (102 GWh) and 17.7% lower compared to 2Q22 (130 GWh). The replacement of obsolete meters, lever that we intensified in 2022 and that presents a sustainable result of energy, had a direct impact on this result.