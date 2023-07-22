Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75
Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1
Publicly Held Company
Extraordinary General Meeting
Detailed final voting map
Light S.A. - Under Judicial Reorganization ("Company" or "Light") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), in accordance with the provisions set forth in CVM Resolution 81/22, as amended, discloses to its shareholders and to the market in general the detailed final voting map consolidating the votes related to the matters resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 07/18/2023 ("Appendix I").
Rio de Janeiro, July 21, 2023.
Eduardo Gotilla
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
LIGHT S.A. - Under Judicial Reorganization
Appendix I
Detailed final voting map
Extraordinary General Meeting
Resolution 1
Set the number of members of the Board of Directors at nine (9) members.
Options
A - Approve
B - Reject
C - Abstain
Resolution 2
The new composition of the Board of Directors, through the election (or reelection, as the case may be) of all its members.
Options
A - Approve
B - Reject
C - Abstain
Participant
Qty ON
Resolutions
1
2
34781
35510
45146
90981
02730
24055
42196
50568
98646
97539
13411
06209
70622
74004
07895
05839
02339
10565
50468
60699
31652
08935
36018
03867
15652
50456
12269
47402
274,300
15,600
10,400
150,300
18,800
315,000
16,437,600
18,600,000
11,300
6,160,000
6,001,050
26,505,700
200,000
1
4,816,855
4,100
100
11,638,200
3,300
9,200
738,791
3,339,700
54,661
40,000
30
15,174,507
60,000
30,000
A A A A A A A A A C C A A A A A A C A A A B A A A A A A
B B B A A A A A A C A A A A A B C C A A A C B A A A A A
Participant
Qty ON
Resolutions
1
2
42449
05839
67408
18155
07278
26366
35872
10643
34232
21744
11046
43969
71649
11410
86343
14388
20384
84779
46802
32,930,093
600
3,900,000
5,000
315,000
1,000,000
315,000
74,551,000
39,451,600
11,000
17,154,528
10,468,600
14,000
80,100
100,200
1,150,000
8,648,000
611,000
550,000
A A A A A A A A A A A C A A A A A A A
A B A A A A A A A A A C A A A A A A A
Light S.A. is a holding company organized around 3 areas of activity:
- transport and distribution of electricity (86.3% of income): 25,082 GWh sold in 2021 and break down between residential customers (62.5%), commercial (27.4%), industrial (21.6%) and other (18.5%);
- electricity trading (8.3%). Besides, the group proposes energetic services (consulting, intermediation services, etc.);
- production and sale of electricity (5.4%).