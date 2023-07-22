Light S.A. - Under Judicial Reorganization ("Company" or "Light") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), in accordance with the provisions set forth in CVM Resolution 81/22, as amended, discloses to its shareholders and to the market in general the detailed final voting map consolidating the votes related to the matters resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 07/18/2023 ("Appendix I").

Appendix I

Detailed final voting map

Extraordinary General Meeting

Resolution 1

Set the number of members of the Board of Directors at nine (9) members.

Options

A - Approve

B - Reject

C - Abstain

Resolution 2

The new composition of the Board of Directors, through the election (or reelection, as the case may be) of all its members.

Options

A - Approve

B - Reject

C - Abstain