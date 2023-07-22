LIGHT S.A. - UNDER JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

Extraordinary General Meeting

Detailed final voting map

Light S.A. - Under Judicial Reorganization ("Company" or "Light") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), in accordance with the provisions set forth in CVM Resolution 81/22, as amended, discloses to its shareholders and to the market in general the detailed final voting map consolidating the votes related to the matters resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 07/18/2023 ("Appendix I").

Rio de Janeiro, July 21, 2023.

Eduardo Gotilla

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Appendix I

Resolution 1

Set the number of members of the Board of Directors at nine (9) members.

Options

A - Approve

B - Reject

C - Abstain

Resolution 2

The new composition of the Board of Directors, through the election (or reelection, as the case may be) of all its members.

Options

A - Approve

B - Reject

C - Abstain

Participant

Qty ON

Resolutions

1

2

34781

35510

45146

90981

02730

24055

42196

50568

98646

97539

13411

06209

70622

74004

07895

05839

02339

10565

50468

60699

31652

08935

36018

03867

15652

50456

12269

47402

274,300

15,600

10,400

150,300

18,800

315,000

16,437,600

18,600,000

11,300

6,160,000

6,001,050

26,505,700

200,000

1

4,816,855

4,100

100

11,638,200

3,300

9,200

738,791

3,339,700

54,661

40,000

30

15,174,507

60,000

30,000

A A A A A A A A A C C A A A A A A C A A A B A A A A A A

B B B A A A A A A C A A A A A B C C A A A C B A A A A A

Participant

Qty ON

Resolutions

1

2

42449

05839

67408

18155

07278

26366

35872

10643

34232

21744

11046

43969

71649

11410

86343

14388

20384

84779

46802

32,930,093

600

3,900,000

5,000

315,000

1,000,000

315,000

74,551,000

39,451,600

11,000

17,154,528

10,468,600

14,000

80,100

100,200

1,150,000

8,648,000

611,000

550,000

A A A A A A A A A A A C A A A A A A A

A B A A A A A A A A A C A A A A A A A

