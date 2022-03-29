Light : EGM - Distance Voting Ballot

Last update: 03/29/2022

This remote voting ballot ("Voting Ballot") relating to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Light S.A. ("Company"), to be held at first call on April 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., exclusively by digital means, through the Ten Meetings platform (the "Meeting"), Brasília standard time, shall be completed if the shareholder elects to exercise his/her/its right to remote vote, pursuant to article 121, sole paragraph, of Law No. 6.404/1976 ("Corporation Law") and CVM Instruction No. 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended ("ICVM 481/09"). If the shareholder wishes to exercise his/her/its right to remote vote, it is essential that he/she/it fill in the fields above with his full name (or company name, if it is a legal entity), registration number with the Ministry of Economy, either with the CNPJ or CPF, and email address. In order for this Voting Ballot to be considered valid and the votes cast herein to be counted as part of the quorum of the Meeting: (i) all fields below shall be duly completed according to the instructions for completion of resolutions; and (ii) if sent directly to the Company, all its pages shall be initialed by the shareholder (or his/her/its legal representative, as the case may be) manually or with electronic signature upon digital certificate issued by an entity accredited by the Brazilian Public Key Infrastructure system (ICP Brasil) (if a legal representative of the shareholder, he/she shall provide evidence of his/her power of representation as required by the applicable law in force). As regards the documents required, the Company will not require a certified translation of documents originally drawn up in English or Spanish or accompanied by the respective translation in those languages. Likewise, the Company waives certification of the signature in the documents submitted, as well as notary or consular certification or apostille of those signed abroad. The deadline for submitting this Voting Ballot directly to the Company is April 20, 2022, inclusive. A Shareholder who chooses to exercise his/her remote voting rights through service providers shall contact their custodian agent or the institution in charge of the bookkeeping of the shares of the Company, depending on whether his/her shares are deposited in a central depositary or not, in compliance with the rules determined by them for the transmission of voting instructions, as well as the deadlines stipulated for the votes to be sent. If the Voting Ballot sent directly to the Company is not fully completed or is not accompanied by the supporting documents described in the delivery guidelines below, the Company shall inform the shareholder on the need to rectify and resend the Voting Ballot or the documents accompanying it, describing the procedures and deadlines necessary for the regularization of remote voting. After the end of the deadline for sending the Voting Ballot, the Company may disregard it and such information will be sent to the shareholder through his/her/its contact email registered herein. We emphasize that, in the event of a discrepancy between the Voting Ballot received directly by the Company and the voting instructions that may be sent to the custodian agents or the bookkeeper of the shares of the Company, the latter shall prevail. If the shareholder, after sending the Voting Ballot, chooses to attend the aforementioned Meeting, directly or through a proxy, the remote voting instruction received by the Company may be disregarded if the shareholder expresses his/her/its intent to vote directly. The Company emphasizes the importance that shareholders carefully read the documents and information disclosed in relation to the Meeting, necessary for a better understanding of the matters contained in the Agenda, which are available under the Corporation Law and ICVM 481/09, on its Investor Relations website (https://www.ri.light.com.br/) and on the websites of CVM and B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), including the Management Proposal for the aforementioned matters, published in March 28, 2022, (the "Management Proposal").

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

I- Voting Ballot sent directly to the Company: If shareholders elect to send the Voting Ballot directly to the Company, he/she/it shall send: (i) a printed copy of the Voting Ballot duly completed, initialed on all pages and signed by the shareholder (or his/her/its legal representative, as the case may be) manually or with electronic signature through the digital certificate issued by an entity accredited by the Brazilian Public Key Infrastructure system (ICP-Brasil); and (ii) a copy of the following documents: Individual Shareholder: (i) Statement issued by the institution rendering share bookkeeping services or by the custodian institution with the number of shares listed as owned by him/her/it, dated no longer than three (3) days before the Meeting; and (ii) Identification document with photo (bearer of Identity Card (RG), Identity Card for Foreigners (RNE), Driver's License (CNH) or work cards officially recognized in Brazil), if the shareholder is represented by a proxy, identification document of the proxy present and the private or public power of attorney granted according to paragraph 1 st, article 126, of the Corporation Law, manually signed, which does not need to contain the certified signature of the grantor or with an electronic signature through the digital certificate issued by an entity accredited by the Brazilian Public Key Infrastructure (ICP-Brasil). Corporate Shareholder: (i) Copy of the bylaws or articles of association in force and corporate documentation evidencing the shareholder's legal representation powers (minutes of election of managers and/or proxy, provided that in the event of attendance by proxy, certification of the signature of the grantor is not required); (ii) Identification document with photo (bearer of Identity Card (RG), Identity Card for Foreigners (RNE), Driver's License (CNH) or work cards officially recognized in Brazil) of the legal representative(s); and (iii) Statement issued by theinstitution rendering share bookkeeping services or by the custodian institution with the number of shares listed as owned by them, dated no longer than three (3) days before the Meeting. Investment Funds: (i) Copy of the restated bylaws of the fund and of the bylaws or articles of association of its administrator or manager, as the case may be, together with corporate documentation evidencing the powers of legal representation of the administrator or manager, as the case may be (election of managers and/or proxy, provided that in the event of attendance by proxy, the certification of the signature of the grantor is not required); (ii) Identification document with photo (bearer of Identity Card (RG), Identity Card for Foreigners (RNE), Driver's License (CNH) or work cards officially recognized in Brazil) of the legal representative(s); and (iii) Statement issued by the institution rendering share bookkeeping services or by the custodian institution with the number of shares listed as owned by them, dated no longer than three (3) days before the Meeting. II- Voting Ballot sent through the custodian agents or the bookkeeper: When delivered to the bookkeeping agent, shareholders shall directly contact the Company's bookkeeper (Banco Bradesco), according to the data provided for below, to verify the procedures established for voting using the Voting Ballot, as well as all documents and information required therefor. This option is exclusively for shareholders of shares held in custody with Banco Bradesco. When delivered to the custodian agent, shareholders shall contact their custodian agents directly to verify the established procedures for remote voting, as well as all documents and information required. The Company clarifies that, pursuant to applicable law, B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), upon receiving voting instructions from shareholders through their respective custodian agents, will disregard any instructions that diverge from the same resolution that have been issued by the same shareholder. The Company clarifies that, on an exceptional basis, it will waive the sending of physical copies of the shareholders' documents to the head office of the Company, as well as the certification of signature and the authentications, and the sending of a simple copy of the original documents to the emailri@light.com.brwill be sufficient. This Voting Ballot, accompanied by the required documentation, will only be considered valid if received by the Company, in good order, within up to seven (7) days before the date of the Meeting (that is, by April 20, 2022, inclusive). Voting Ballots received by the Company after the said date will be disregarded.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.

When delivered directly to the Company, the Voting Ballot shall be sent, exclusively, by e-mail to the addressri@light.com.br.

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number BANCO BRADESCO S.A. C/o Shares and Custody Department Núcleo Cidade de Deus - Prédio Amarelo - 2º Andar - Vila Yara Osasco - São Paulo/SP - 06029-900 Brasil Contact Telephone: 0800 701-1616 Email:dac.acecustodia@bradesco.com.br Service Timetable: During banking hours in all branches

Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

1. To approve the Company's Share-Based Long-Term Incentive Plan. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

2. To approve the amendment and restatement of the Bylaws of the Company to implement the following changes: (a) amend article 10 to make it reflect the change in the frequency of meetings of the Company's Board of Directors; (b) amend article 11 to improve the wording of sections XIII, XV, XVI and XXII relating to the powers of the Company's Board of Directors; and (c) amend article 16 to expressly provide for the possibility of substitution of powers of attorney for judicial purposes with the reservation of equal powers; and (d) exclusion of section XXIV of article 11 and articles 25, 29, 30 and 33 for compliance with current regulations and the Novo Mercado Regulations.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

3. To examine, discuss and vote on the proposed amendment to the Bylaws for inclusion of authorization for the Company to sign Indemnity Commitments with its managers.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

4. Approve the restatement of the Bylaws to implement the amendments proposed herein. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

