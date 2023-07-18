LIGHT S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial
CNPJ nº 03.378.521/0001-75
NIRE nº 33.300.263.16-1
CAPITAL ABERTO
Assembleia Geral Extraordinária
Mapa Final Sintético
- Light S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial ("Light" ou "Companhia") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), nos termos da
Resolução CVM 81/22, conforme alterada, divulga aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral o mapa final sintético de votação referente à matéria deliberada na Assembleia Geral Extraordinária de 18/07/2023 ("Anexo I").
Rio de Janeiro, 18 de julho de 2023
Eduardo Gotilla
Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
LIGHT S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial
Anexo I
Mapa Final Sintético
Item 1
Fixar o número de membros do Conselho de Administração em 9 (nove) membros.
Opção
Por Peso do Voto
Ações
% Total
% Efetivos
TOTAL
301.865.216
100,00%
100,00%
A - Aprovar
264.257.666
87,54%
98,75%
B - Rejeitar
3.339.700
1,11%
1,25%
C - Abster-se
34.267.850
11,35%
-
Item 2
A nova composição do Conselho de Administração, mediante a eleição (ou reeleição, conforme o caso) de todos os seus membros.
Opção
Por Peso do Voto
Ações
% Total
% Efetivos
TOTAL
301.865.216
100,00%
100,00%
A - Aprovar
269.898.955
89,41%
99,87%
B - Rejeitar
359.661
0,12%
0,13%
C - Abster-se
31.606.600
10,47%
-
LIGHT S.A. - Under Judicial Reorganization
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75
Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1
Publicly Held Company
Extraordinary General Meeting
Final Synthetic Map
Light S.A. - Under Judicial Reorganization ("Company" or "Light") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), in accordance with the provisions set forth in CVM Resolution 81/22, as amended, discloses to its shareholders and to the market in general the final summary map of voting referring to the matter submitted to the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 07/18/2023 ("Appendix I").
Rio de Janeiro, July 18, 2023.
Eduardo Gotilla
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
LIGHT S.A. - Under Judicial Reorganization
Appendix I
Final Synthetic Map
Resolution 1
Set the number of members of the Board of Directors at nine (9) members.
Option
Weighted voting
Shares
% Total
% Effective
TOTAL
301.865.216
100,00%
100,00%
A - Approve
264.257.666
87,54%
98,75%
B - Reject
3.339.700
1,11%
1,25%
C - Abstain
34.267.850
11,35%
-
Resolution 2
The new composition of the Board of Directors, through the election (or reelection, as the case may be) of all its members.
Option
Weighted voting
Shares
% Total
% Effective
TOTAL
301.865.216
100,00%
100,00%
A - Approve
269.898.955
89,41%
99,87%
B - Reject
359.661
0,12%
0,13%
C - Abstain
31.606.600
10,47%
-
