Light : Fitch Affirms Light's Ratings

1/21/22, 4:22 PM Fitch Affirms Light's Ratings; Outlook Stable

concession ends in 2026 and its renewal is deemed very likely since service quality requirements have been met.

In the generation segment, Light Energia contributes to greater diversifcation of cash fows and the dilution of operating risks, which are more prevalent in the distribution segment. The company has 1.2 GW of hydro generation capacity and most of its concessions end in 2028, for which renewal conditions are more uncertain.

Negative Performance on Distribution: Light Sesa's EBITDA is limited by energy losses and provisions for credit losses above tariff coverage, as well as indemnities to consumers. Positively, the company should beneft from the next tariff review on March 2022, which will likely incorporate a BRL2.0 billion increment in asset base and increase regulatory limits for energy losses to at least 21.7% of total load, from 19,2%. Fitch's base case assumes energy losses of 26.5% and a modest 0.5% growth rate on energy demand as of 2022, after an expected decrease of 0.5% in 2021. EBITDA should reach BRL1.2 billion in 2022 and BRL1.3 billion in 2023, signifcantly below the estimated regulatory EBITDA of BRL2.3 billion

Generation Benefts Credit Profle: Light Energia adds predictability to the group's operating cash fows. Its assured energy of 672 aMW was largely sold to industrial clients through medium-term contracts. The company follows a conservative hedge strategy against hydrological risk by keeping 28% of its energy uncontracted for 2022 and 2023. This compensates for the lack of protection related to quotas or regulatory insurance. The company's EBITDA should reach BRL549 million in 2021 and BRL568 million in 2022, with underlying average GSF of 0.77 and 0.80, respectively. Light Energia's EBITDA may slightly decline as of 2024 due to falling long-term energy prices.

Manageable Negative FCFs: The base case scenario for the ratings considers Light group's EBITDA and cash fow from operations (CFFO) of BRL1.6 billion and negative BRL470 million in 2021, and BRL1.8 billion and BRL373 million in 2022, respectively. The cash impact in 2021 derives from a BRL1.3 billion payment from Light Energia, related to GSF renegotiation, and an estimated BRL1.8 billion increase (+27%) in energy cost from Light Sesa, compared to 2020, due to water scarcity in Brazil. Investments should average BRL1.4 billion annually in 2021-2023, mostly focused in the distribution business. FCF is expected to be negative in 2021 and 2022, at BRL2.0 billion and BRL1.2 billion, and moderately positive as of 2023, after dividends of 25% of net income.

Credit Metrics Under Pressure: The group's consolidated net adjusted leverage should be in the range of 4.0x-4.5x until 2023, compared with 4.1x in 2020, according to Fitch's