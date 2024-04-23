LIGHT S.A. IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION

CNPJ nº 03.378.521/0001-75

NIRE 33.300.263.16-1

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Material Fact

Light S.A. Light, in compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolution 44, dated of August 23, 2021, and following the Material Fact released on April 11, 2024, hereby inform its shareholders and the market in general that, at a meeting held on this date, its Board of Directors approved the terms and conditions of the new judicial reorganization plan, which was filed by Light, also on this date, within its judicial reorganization, undergoing before the 3rd Corporate Court of the District of the Capital of Rio de Janeiro (New PRJ).

The New PRJ reflects the changes made to adjust certain terms and conditions previously proposed with a view to better aligning with the interests of creditors and other stakeholders, with a view to Lights recovery and overcoming its current economic and financial situation, the continuity of the provision of services under the concessions owned by the Light Group, and promoting its social function.

The New PRJ provides for, among other measures, and subject to the verification of certain conditions, (i) the contribution of resources to Light, through a capital increase, with the formal commitment of the anchor shareholder indicated therein; (ii) the capitalization of certain credits, through the formalization of convertible and non-convertible debt instruments; as well as (iii) full payment of creditors who, on April 19, 2024, individually considered, hold credits equivalent, on May 12, 2023, to up to R$ 30,000.00 (thirty thousand Reais).

Light also informs that, as approved by its Board of Directors, it completed signing, on this date, the Restructuring, Judicial Reorganization Plan Support Agreement and Other Covenants, jointly, on the one hand, with Light Serviços de Eletricidade S.A. (Light SESA) and Light Energia S.A. Light Energia, and, together with Light and Light SESA, the Companies, and, on the other hand, managers representing funds holding debentures issued by the Company (Initial Supporting Creditors), under the 9th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, and 24th issues, members of an ad hoc committee of debenture holders under the aforementioned issues (Agreement).

The Agreement is the result of extensive negotiations between the Companies and the Initial Supporting Creditors, who jointly represent a significant part of the financial indebtedness subject to Lights judicial reorganization, undergoing before the 3rd Corporate Court of the District of the Capital of Rio de Janeiro (RJ Court). In the Agreement, the parties agreed and undertook, among other matters, to support the proposed restructuring and the measures and actions provided for in the new judicial reorganization plan filed by Light on this date before the RJ Court (New PRJ).

The Agreement represents the broadening of the creditors support and consensus in relation to the restructuring proposal contemplated in the New PRJ, and the conclusion of another significant stage in the restructuring of the Compan financial indebtedness.