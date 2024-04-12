LIGHT S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION LIGHT ENERGIA S.A. CNPJ nº 03.378.521/0001-75 CNPJ nº 01.917.818/0001-36 NIRE 33.300.263.16-1 NIRE nº 33.300.165.60-6 PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Material Fact

Light S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Light") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY) and Light Energia S.A. ("Light Energia" and, together with Light, the "Companies") in compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolution 44, dated of August 23, 2021, an in continuity to the Material Fact disclosed on October 2nd, 2023, hereby inform their shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, Light Energia, with the consent of Light, entered into instruments with certain creditors holding claims against Light Energia ("Light Energia Creditors") to renegotiate their respective claims ("Renegotiation Instruments").

Under the Renegotiation Instruments, it has been agreed (i) mechanisms for the restructuring of the respective claims towards Light Energia, (ii) the extinction of Light's co-obligation in relation to such claims, (iii) as well as the revocation of the protective effects of the stay period granted to Light Energia in relation to the renegotiated debt instruments.

The agreements signed with the Light Energia Creditors constitute the conclusion of a relevant and significant step towards Light's turnaround and the restructuring of its financial debt subject to Light's judicial reorganization process, case under No. 0843430-58. 2023.8.19.0001 ("RJ").

Light's management and the financial and legal advisors it has hired remain committed to the negotiations and interactions with other creditors, and Light maintains and reaffirms its confidence in its operational and commercial capacity to negotiate and approve a reorganization plan that will enable it to implement the intended restructuring and, thus, to restore its economic and financial balance, to the benefit of Light itself, its shareholders, employees, creditors and other stakeholders.

The Companies also inform that the agreements are subject to implementation of the conditions precedent set forth in the aforementioned Renegotiation Instruments, including their ratification by the 3rd Corporate Court of the District of the Capital of Rio de Janeiro in the context of Light's RJ.

In line with the best corporate governance practices, Light and Light Energia will keep the market and the public in general duly and timely updated on relevant information related to this matter.

Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2024.

Rodrigo Tostes Solon de Pontes

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

