LIGHT S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION LIGHT SERVIÇOS DE ELETRICIDADE S.A. CNPJ nº 03.378.521/0001-75 CNPJ nº 60.444.437/0001-46 NIRE 33.300.263.16-1 NIRE 33.300.106.448 PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Material Fact

Light S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Light") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY) and Light Serviços de Eletricidade S.A. ("Light Sesa" and, together with Light, the "Companies") in compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolution 44, dated of August 23, 2021, hereby inform their shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, they executed a term sheet reflecting a preliminary agreement ("Agreement") with managers representing funds holding debentures issued by Light Sesa, under the 9th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th issues that are members of an ad hoc committee of debenture holders under the aforementioned issues ("Managers"). These issues together represent credits totaling R$ 4.961.571.715,51, subject to Light's judicial reorganization process, filed under No. 0843430- 58.2023.8.19.0001 ("RJ").

The Agreement, signed by the Managers with the favorable recommendation of the debenture holders' financial advisors within the aforementioned issues (Bee Capital Serviços Financeiros Ltda.), reflects the main economic terms and conditions for the renegotiation of the debt covered by it and is subject to negotiation and execution of the definitive documents by the parties thereto, including an amendment to Light's judicial reorganization plan, to be presented in due course within the RJ.

The Agreement represents another significant step in the process of restructuring the Companies' financial indebtedness.

Light maintains and reaffirms its confidence in its operational and commercial capacity, as well as in the approval of a reorganization plan that will enable it to restore its economic and financial balance, to the benefit of the Company itself, its shareholders, employees, creditors and other stakeholders, especially its millions of consumers.

In line with the best practices, the Companies will keep the market and the public in general duly and timely updated on relevant information related to this matter.

Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2024.

Rodrigo Tostes Solon de Pontes

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

LIGHT S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION

LIGHT SERVIÇOS DE ELETRICIDADE S.A.

