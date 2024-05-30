LIGHT S.A. IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Material Fact

Light S.A. In Judicial Reorganization LightCompany LGSXY), in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, §4, of Law No. 6,404/76, and CVM Resolution 44, dated of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the General Meeting of Creditors of the Company (AGC) was reopened and resumed, in which the Companys creditors approved the Judicial Reorganization Plan filed on May 18, 2024 (PRJ) within the judicial reorganization proceeding (case file No. 0843430-58.2023.8.19.0001), undergoing before the 3rd Corporate Court of the District of the Capital of Rio de JaneRJ Court, and further commitments undertaken by the Company at the AGC.

The PRJ was approved by more than 99% of the credits and creditors present, and represents the conciliation, in a balanced manner, of the interests of the Company, its creditors and other stakeholders, and aims to ensure the sustainability of the Company and the continuity of its activities, constituting a significant step in the restructuring process of the Light Group.

The PRJ will be submitted to the approval of the RJ Court, pursuant to the law.

The Company also informs that the PRJ and the minutes of the AGC will be available to shareholders at the website of the Brazilian Securities Commission (www.cvm.gov.br), at the website of B3 S.A. Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br), and at www.light.com.br/ri).

and at www.light.com.br/ri).

In line with best practices, the Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general duly and timely informed about the matter, pursuant to the applicable laws and regulations.

Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2024.

LIGHT S.A. IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION