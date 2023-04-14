Advanced search
    LIGT3   BRLIGTACNOR2

LIGHT SA

(LIGT3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:44 2023-04-14 pm EDT
2.050 BRL   -1.91%
Light : Material Fact - Change in ratings - Fitch
PU
Light : Rating report - Fitch
PU
Light : Notice to the Market - Clarification on CVM/B3 Inquiries
PU
Light : Material Fact - Change in ratings - Fitch

04/14/2023 | 05:47pm EDT
LIGHT S.A.

CNPJ nº 03.378.521/0001-75

NIRE 33.300.263.16-1

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Material Fact

Light S.A. ("Light" or "Company") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), in compliance with CVM Resolution 44/2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company and its subsidiaries Light Serviços de Eletricidade S.A. and Light Energia S.A. had their credit risk ratings changed by Fitch Ratings.

On the national scale, the rating was downgraded from 'CC' to 'C'; on the international scale, the rating was downgraded from 'CC' to 'C'. The downgrade reflects the reasoning included in the report released by Fitch, which is available on the link below.

In line with the best corporate governance practices, the Company will keep the market and the public in general duly and timely updated on relevant information related to this matter.

Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2023.

Eduardo Gotilla

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

LIGHT S.A.

Link to the report: https://www.fitchratings.com/research/corporate-finance/fitch-downgrades-light-idrs-to-c-14- 04-2023

Light SA published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 21:46:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 14 806 M 2 987 M 2 987 M
Net income 2023 170 M 34,4 M 34,4 M
Net Debt 2023 8 954 M 1 807 M 1 807 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,57x
Yield 2023 10,8%
Capitalization 779 M 157 M 157 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 4 475
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart LIGHT SA
Light SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LIGHT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2,09 BRL
Average target price 5,82 BRL
Spread / Average Target 178%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Nogueira Ferreira Chief Executive Officer
Wilson Martins Poit Chairman
Hélio Paulo Ferraz Independent Director
Lavinia Rocha de Hollanda Independent Director
Abel Alves Rochinha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIGHT SA-54.00%159
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.68%159 544
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.72%81 183
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.99%78 902
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.48%76 402
ENEL S.P.A.14.45%64 642
