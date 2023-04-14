Light : Material Fact - Change in ratings - Fitch

LIGHT S.A.

Material Fact

Light S.A. ("Light" or "Company") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), in compliance with CVM Resolution 44/2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company and its subsidiaries Light Serviços de Eletricidade S.A. and Light Energia S.A. had their credit risk ratings changed by Fitch Ratings.

On the national scale, the rating was downgraded from 'CC' to 'C'; on the international scale, the rating was downgraded from 'CC' to 'C'. The downgrade reflects the reasoning included in the report released by Fitch, which is available on the link below.

In line with the best corporate governance practices, the Company will keep the market and the public in general duly and timely updated on relevant information related to this matter.

Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2023.

Eduardo Gotilla

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Link to the report: https://www.fitchratings.com/research/corporate-finance/fitch-downgrades-light-idrs-to-c-14- 04-2023