Light S.A. In Judicial Reorganization in continuity to the Material Fact disclosed on July 11, 2024, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the consent solicitation (Consent Solicitation) launched on July 11, 2024 was concluded, with favorable votes from creditors that are holders of debt securities issued in the international market by its subsidiaries Light Serviços de Eletricidade and with co-obligation of the Company (Notes), sufficient for the approval of the amendment to the Notes indenture.

As a result, an amendment to the Notes indenture was formalized to, among other things, change the governing law of the indenture and the Notes from the laws of the State of New York to the laws of England and Wales, and to change the jurisdiction clause so that the courts of England and Wales will have jurisdiction to resolve disputes or proceedings arising out of or in connection with the indenture and the Notes.

In line with best practices, the Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general duly and timely informed about the matter, under the terms of the applicable laws and regulations.

Rio de Janeiro, July 23, 2024.

Rodrigo Tostes Solon de Pontes

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

LIGHT S.A. IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION